A young beauty from Hillcrest showed off her dance moves in a TikTok video, leaving Mzansi in fits of laughter

Her unique ability to groove backwards to the rhythm has captivated viewers and inspired a wave of playful comments

The cute video of the woman's reverse dancing moves is bringing a smile to the faces of viewers across Mzansi

A woman from Hillcrest showcases how she is trying to master her dance moves in a cute video on social media. Images: @glorianokwazi

Source: TikTok

A young woman from Hillcrest in Durban has taken TikTok by storm with her reverse dance moves.

Hillcrest beauty dazzles

TikTok user @glorianokwazi shared a video on her page showing off the moves she tried to master. In her caption, she says her boyfriend dared her to post the clip to highlight her skills. In the video, she tries to glide backwards to the rhythm but her dance has left Mzansi in stitches, claiming she's mastered the art of dancing in reverse.

The TikTok video, set to an infectious beat, showcases the beauty's two left feet, but it's her determination to dance to the rhythm that has everyone commenting.

Watch the video below:

The video has Mzansi in stitches

Netizens were amazed and amused by her ability to seamlessly move in reverse and try to keep to the rhythm.

While it was an epic fail, her video gained traction and comments flooded in from across Mzansi, with many adding humorous quips and playful remarks, all in good spirits:

@Dudu kubheka joked:

"Ayi wena."

@Azakhile laughed:

"Chomi you are dancing anti-clockwise."

@heart said:

"She's dancing in reverse."

@Eartha Kitt shared:

"It’s always the beautiful girls."

@JNR commented:

"I guess all pretty girls can’t dance."

@Carly__K said:

"Why do I like your moves, this is so me."

@Amanda joked:

"This is how I dance when my friends tell me to stop dancing because my crush is going to walk by."

@Saz said:

"Crystal from Real Housewives of Johannesburg's twin sister."

@Jake laughed:

"I thought you were practising kung fu."

