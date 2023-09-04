A young woman has wowed the internet with her flawless execution of an amapiano dance routine

The challenge was initially posed by fellow dancers, but in the video, she steps up to the plate and aces it with style

Her captivating performance has earned her a well-deserved spotlight, amassing over 2.6 million views on TikTok

PAY ATTENTION: Have you recorded a funny video or filmed the moment of fame, cool dance, or something bizarre? Inbox your personal video on our Facebook page!

A young woman nailed the amapiano dance challenge with a video going viral. Images: @amazingklutch/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

A young woman has been trending on TikTok for her epic amapiano dance moves.

Amapiano dance video trends

She wowed everyone who watched the video with her infectious energy and amapiano dance moves. This TikTok sensation was approached by @amazingklutch, who challenges people to random dance challenges.

The video was posted on their page, showcasing how in sync the young girl was. Without missing a beat, she started grooving effortlessly dancing to the beats.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Her moves are nothing short of impressive and the video quickly went viral on TikTok.

Watch the video below:

TikTok video amazes netizens

Viewers from all over the world were captivated by her joyful spirit and the unexpected dance routine. People were impressed by how quickly she thought on her feet and could even throw in one or two more moves that were not a part of the routine.

Netizens shared their views in the comment section:

@Love Lace laughed:

"I’m the friend who walked away. I can’t dance."

@sukcezzguy_ said:

"She has been waiting for 1 000 years for this moment."

@Naomi 22 shared:

"The video is too short. I wanted to watch more from her. She’s a good dancer."

@Dikeledi Mphafudi commented:

"We have a winner."

@Blaq_Pencil said:

"So far, this is best of all. The girl vibe is too high."

@Leon was amazed:

"Then she made you hold her stuff."

@Saz applauded;

"She understood the assignment."

Johannesburg duo's amapiano dance

In similar stories, Briefly News reported about a video of a Johannesburg mother-and-daughter duo doing the viral amapiano dance challenge.

The synchronised routine of the pair has captured the attention of online users, leaving South Africa with loads of questions.

The post of the two dancing has really impressed netizens who are wondering who the mother is.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News