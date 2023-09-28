A creator made a funny TikTok video of his breakfast when he ran out of corn flakes towards the end of the month

The viral video shows how the guy used a South African snack, amakipkip, to fill up while on a strict budget

South Africans were amused by the man's creative meal featuring a beloved street food maize snack available for as little as R2

This TikTok creator made a hilarious video using a cheap snack as breakfast. The gent got lots of attention for his unique dish.

A TikTok video shows a breakfast of amakipkip after the creator ran out of cornflakes. Image: clifford_mosoma

Source: TikTok

The guy's recipe video has over 30 000 likes. Mzansi peeps left thousands of comments with their thoughts on the meal.

Man reveals amakipkip breakfast

@clifford_mosoma posted a video of what he does when he can't afford cornflakes anymore. The gent put amakipkip in a bowl full of milk and ate it as cereal.

Watch the video below:

TikTok recipe leaves SA split

Online users admitted that they did not find his breakfast appetising. Many people suggested a different snack known as oozies as a cereal alternative.

Sijabulisothandek said:

"I like the combo. Add an apple, too."

39fram commented:

"I thought I was the only one who did this."

Kagiso wrote:

"You could've used oozies."

Mpho agreed:

"Next time, try oozies, it makes more sense."

I love me too exclaimed:

"Angeke mfethu (No way dude)."

Man makes bizarre food combination

This gent has gone viral before for his bizarre meals. Briefly News reported that @clifford_mosoma showed people his boy dinner of pap and chips in a separate story.

"Bundle of joy combo": Lady pairs KFC with yoghurt, SA predicts pregnancy

Briefly News previously reported that a lady on TikTok showed people how she likes to eat her KFC. The TikTokker was a viral hit as people judged her food combo.

The video of the KFC meal received thousands of likes. Many people thought it was funny. Others left comments asking the woman what inspired her.

A woman on TikTok @aybandla showed people how she prefers to eat her KFC with a sweet treat. She ate a drumstick and used yoghurt as a dipping sauce.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News