One man made a video showing his strange food combination when he tried to put together a meal

Many people thought it was hilarious to see how he decided to combine several carbs together

Online users had jokes after seeing the young gent's dish on a plate that was full of unlikely food pairings

A young guy was determined to make a meal from what he had. The dish made for a hilarious video that had people laughing.

A TikTok video shows a young man's dinner of nothing but carbohydrates, and many had jokes.

Source: TikTok

The video of the meal received thousands of likes, and many people commented, making fun of the dish.

Man's meal of carbohydrates goes viral

TikTok creator @clifford_mosoma posted a meal of bread and chips. In the video, he showed how he combined several carbs to eat as a dish.

Watch the clip below:

South Africans amused by unique dish

Many people thought the recipe was hilarious. Online users could not help but comment on how the meal was made of only one food group.

TAMIA | CHRISTIAN LIFESTYLE said:

"Nahh nah no combination."

KevinM wrote:

"No way that tasted good, no bev either?"

Tawana added:

"Starch on starch on starch."

Hilda mooki commented:

"Some madness and badness….constipation."

NyikoMhlongo added:

"We can’t keep defending you bro."

Hilarious TikTokkers go viral

Many people are always amused by creators who do bizarre things in videos. A creator showed a disgusting recipe that included cow dung, that took the internet by storm.

