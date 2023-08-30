A woman's boyfriend wanted to make sure she ate at work, so he sent her off to work with food he put together for her

The stunning lady made a viral video showing what was in her lunchbox prepared by her life partner

Online users commented on the video, and many were amused by the boyfriend's valiant effort

PAY ATTENTION: Check out our special project with inspiring stories of women who overcome the challenges to succeed in construction: Women of Wonder: Building the Future!

A lady's boyfriend took care of her. Online users thought it was hilarious to see what he thought would make a great lunch of Debonairs and more.

A TikTok video shows a woman opening the lunch her life partner made for her. Image: @natasha_stata1

Source: TikTok

The video of the man's packed lunch received thousands of likes. Many commented on the video, cracking up over the food he got her.

Man packs pizza lunch for girlfriend

@natasha_stata1 made a video showing people what she got in a lunchbox made by her boyfriend. In the video, she showed that she got Debornairs pizza and an egg.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Watch the clip below:

Online users laugh at boyfriend's lunch

Netizens commented on the video by the woman. Many people give their honest opinion that the boyfriend made some hilarious picks for lunch.

Mama'Bear said:

"It's the egg and serviette for me."

zimzam485 wrote:

"Your hubby wants you to have enough energy for the long work day."

SirDavid_Seduane joked:

"Those of you asking about the egg don’t get it. That’s our way(as men) of letting you know we are egg’stremely in love with you."

Sandi-Lee was envious:

"At least you have a bf some of us still have failed talking stages."

mpho was amused:

"Gotta get the protein in."

Online users love thoughtful boyfriend

Many people like to see men who spoil their girlfriends. One man went by after surprising his girlfriend for their anniversary.

"You scored": Man makes nurse bae lunch and delivers it, SA stans their love

Briefly News previously reported that a TikTok creator surprised his wife at work. The gent decided to make sure his wife had something to eat at lunch

Online users share their opinions about the man's sweet gesture. The video got thousands of lights, and people could not help but gush over their love.

One man, @mag3ba, decided to spoil his wife while she was at work. The man prepared lunch and delivered it to her workplace.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News