One man had to choose between his relationship and being forced to eat a drowning chicken for Sunday Lunch

Facebook user Phila Melody took to social media with a pic of the chicken, out of pure desperation, asking peeps for advice

The people of Mzansi had a good laugh at the man’s situation, some suggested he puts spice and braves it

Every man knows that when your woman cooks for you, best believe you are going to eat it with a smile on your face. One man was hit with a drowning chicken for Sunday kos and did not know what he was going to do.

Facebook user Phila Melody was faced with a drowning chicken for Sunday lunch but had no choice but to eat it. Image: Facebook / Phila Melody

Source: Facebook

The man knew that it was either him braving the food or dealing with his girlfriends touched feelings if he didn’t… and we all know which is easier, lol.

Facebook user Phila Melody turned to the people of social media for advice. Sharing a picture of the drowned chicken, out guy made it clear that he had little to no option.

“My gf is done cooking Sunday kos.... Now we ready to eat...Kodwa jehova ndakwenzan?”

The people of Mzansi try help their guy better his situation

Trying to hold their laughter back, many took to the comments to try give suggestions on how he could get through the meal. This post cracked a lot of people up.

Take a look at some of the hilarious comments:

Matshepo Nomathemba Sutheka said:

“Faka iAromat original ukhohlwe okuningi”

Hlamie SuzAnne Mnisi II said:

“That poor chicken is drowning ”

Duduh Mkhize said:

“Iskhumba siyephi ke manje she overcooked the chicken ”

Nomvuyo Ngwekazi said:

“Tito Mboweni has competition ”

Khanyisile Hlatshwayo said:

“Enjoy”

