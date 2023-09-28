A Zulu lady's funny TikTok video chronicling her language misadventures with her Sotho bae has Mzansi in fits of laughter

In the side-splitting video, she shares him listening to a radio station that she doesn't understand because of the language barrier

The video has sparked a wave of laughter with Mzansi peeps reminding us all that humour transcends differences

A Zulu woman has been trending on social media after she shared a video of how she doesn't understand her boyfriend's language. Images: @cmmie_mcjobe

Source: TikTok

A Zulu lady shared a humorous TikTok video about dating a Sotho man when you don't understand the language.

Zulu lady's language plea

In her witty video, TikTok user @cmmie_mcjobe playfully shares the quirks of her relationship, emphasising the funny challenges of navigating the language barrier. In the video, she humorously recounts her amusing language mishaps while dating her Sotho partner, leaving everyone in stitches.

In the video, she showcases how he puts on the radio to a Sesotho channel so that she can learn the language. Despite the language barriers, their love shines through, proving that communication transcends mere words.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi laughs at video

People throughout the country enjoyed this light-hearted and hilarious video, which served as a testament to the power of laughter.

Peeps flocked to the comment section:

@Lorra joked:

"At least you know the song, chomi."

@Katzo laughed:

"It's giving 'Outlaws'..."

@Mojalefa said:

"You are doing well ngwetsi ya rona."

@Tshediso_M joked:

"Don’t worry about knowing Sesotho, just know that your heart is safe."

@tombi_zanele shared:

"Lesedi fm,, Ke Mollelwa."

@Nthabiseng M.Khizo commented:

"We go through the same with Zulu men hun... now maskhandi oneway."

@CatsMshengu said:

"We have so much love rona Basotho. He going to love you right."

Woman shares thoughts on Zulu men

In a similar story, Briefly News reported about a bold lady who went on socials to express her frustration with Zulu men, claiming they are a 'well-mannered unfaithful tribe'.

Many women have taken to the internet to share the pain of dating certain types of men, and this time, Zulu gents were the topic of discussion.

Mzansi's ladies assembled to dish out their spicy experiences with Zulu men while a few gents came to defend themselves.

Source: Briefly News