Kelly Khumalo recently impressed her fans with a moving rehearsal video showcasing her exceptional vocals ahead of the Matlosana Mega Festival

Social media users praised her for her unmatched singing talent, with one fan expressing nostalgia for a classic song of hers that had a profound impact on their life

The video resonated deeply with her long-time supporters, who called for a re-release of the song in its new version due to its powerful impact

PAY ATTENTION: Have you recorded a funny video or filmed the moment of fame, cool dance, or something bizarre? Inbox your personal video on our Facebook page!

Kelly Khumalo recently reminded her fans why she is regarded as The Voice of Africa. The controversial singer shared a video that moved her followers to tears.

Kelly Khumalo’s fans shared reactions to her rehearsal video. Image: @kellykhumaloza

Source: Instagram

Kelly Khumalo shares touching rehearsal video

Anyone who follows Kelly Khumalo knows the star has some of the best vocals in South Africa. The talented singer who has been booked and busy with concerts and festivals gave her followers a glimpse of how she prepares for her shows.

Taking to her Instagram timeline, the Empini hitmaker posted a short video of her rehearsal. The singer belted beautiful lyrics of one of her timeless classics. She captioned the video:

"Rehearsals….. see you at Matlosana Mega fest."

Kelly Khumalo's fans can't get enough of her video

Social media users loved Kelly Khumalo's rehearsal video. Many commended the award-winning singer for her unmatched vocals.

@snezieymsomi said:

"An oldie but a classic"

@andiswa_thumbeza wrote:

"If you don’t know this song then you’re not a fan enough ❤️"

@zwane_kaay added:

"This version though??? If I didn't know the lyrics i would have been Hella confused. Love it!"

@zamarh_mngadi commented:

"The song that made me fall in love with your music , I remember after seeing your music video shlobo imina lo ngenza le dance ye Tshitshi every chance I got ❤️"

@thatocmutle noted:

"I can't be the only one touched and moved by this performance, let's gather here and cry bahlobo..❤️❤️❤️❤️"

@dannymdluli said:

"Only the day ones will understand how powerful this song is. Yes it’s self explanatory but make sense in a lay persons life. I feel like we need a rerelease of this song in this new version because wow!!!! "

Kelly Khumalo rocks bizarre outfit at Matola Jazz Festival in Mozambique, it’s a no from Mzansi

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Kelly Khumalo rocked the stage in a jaw-dropping outfit which had netizens scratching their heads.

The award-winning singer had a recent performance at the Matola Jazz Festival in Mozambique. For her performance, Kelly rocked a brownish-goldish dramatic dress created by fashion designer Princess of Alkebulan from Ateliê Taússy Daniel.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News