Award winning Kelly Khumalo has jetted off to Mozambique to attend the Matola Jazz Festival

Kelly looked ravishing in her recent pictures, where she donned a black and gold gown and also did several interviews

Mzansi has lauded her PR team for securing her gig despite getting a few gigs cancelled at home

Kelly Khumalo flew to Mozambique for the Matola Jazz Festival. She looked ravishing in her black and gold gown as she shared a few pics.

Mzansi has applauded Kelly Khumalo's PR team for securing her continuous international gigs.

Kelly Khumalo is booked and busy

On her Instagram, Kelly Khumalo shared images from her trip to Mozambique. When she landed, she was interviewed by the local media in the country ahead of her performance at the Matola Jazz Festival in Maputo.

In one of her posts, she said:

"Thank you Mozambique for taking good care of me."

Netizens applaud Kelly Khumalo's team

Taking to her comments section, Kelly Khumalo's PR team was lauded for working overtime to make sure the star is booked. Despite the negative press she has gotten over the past few months and getting dropped by two festivals.

sinekhayaqevent said:

"Can we give Kelly’s team a round of applause because wow. They do the most in promoting Kelly Khumalo's brands."

vezi.com1959 gushed:

"Enjoy everything."

driaanledi said:

"One thing you can never take away from Kelly is beauty and talent."

qhoshbliss said:

"No sis, today I really saw that you're blessed. If only I was not at work. Ngane, I gave you a big hug and took pictures nawe, I love you, and it was really nice seeing you in person today. International."

left__queen wished:

"All the best sweet heart, may I be your travel buddy."

glamy_pee said:

"You are the most strongest woman I know."

u_londimakhanya said:

"How can we not love you Kelly?"

houseofcairo1 asked:

"Next time I’m going with you."

kortes.10 said:

"God bless you more Kelly, you are blessed and love you Makhumalo ."

