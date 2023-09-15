Actress Zenande Mfenyane opened up about how she overcame her struggles

The star shared on her Instagram story a song that has kept her sane and strong during tough times

Zenande Mfenyane showed her beautiful three-year-old daughter on social media

Actress Zenande Mfenyane overcame her struggles.

Actress Zenande Mfenyane spoke up about the hardships she has faced in the past and how she was able to overcame them.

Zenande opens up about her struggles

Actress Zenande was candid about her journey through tough times and how she was able to come out stronger and a conqueror.

According to The South African, the 1802-Love Defies Time actress talked about the most challenging and difficult times she went through in her life.

Zenande Mfenyane shared on her Instagram story recently a picture of herself with a song which has kept her strong during her times of struggle and hardship playing in the background.

The Queens former actress captioned the story:

"This song got me through one of the hardest years of my life, Still I rise. Still, I stand."

Zenande Mfenyane flaunts her daughter online

The actress shared snapshots of her beautiful daughter on Instagram, and she captioned her post:

"Story Time. F2: Wait a minute…You have got to be kidding me. F3: I’m off to put a stop to this madness. F4: Abracadabra on you gremlins!!! Thank you, @seriouslystylishbaby_sa, for our princess accessories. Thanks to our brave power puff princess, the kingdom is back to order again."

See the post below:

Shortly after Zenande hit the post button, her post captured her followers, and they flooded her comment section with heartfelt messages:

love_tshwanelo said:

"She already has big people legs where does time go?!"

kgomotso_christopher replied:

"Aaaaw u girliza is growing so quickly. So precious. Little girls are the cutest coz they're so easy to dress and accessorise."

bongiendhlovu said:

"Haibo ukhulile uThe Queen."

tlhogi1980 wrote:

"Time flies hey, she grew up so fast"

thabsie_sa responded:

"Aunty Thabshe’s little princess."

Zenande shares how she dealt with her exes baby mama

