Generations actress Zenande Mfenyana expressed her excitement on Twitter as she received sneakers from local fashion brand Drip Footwear

Zenande shared a video showcasing the various pairs of shoes she received from Drip founder Lekau Sehoana and thanked him in Setswana

Fans reacted with happiness and some requested Zenande to spare a pair of shoes for them, while others expressed their surprise at her ability to speak Setswana

Zenande Mfenyana shared her excitement with fans after receiving her Drip Footwear sneakers. Images: @zenandemfenyana

South African model and former Generations actress Zenende Mfenyana shared her excitement with the Twitterverse as she received her sneaks from local fashion brand, Drip Footwear.

Zenande Mfenyana unveiled her colourful collection of kicks on Twitter

Zenande, who is known for her cunning performance as Noluntu Memela on the critically acclaimed SABC 1 soapie, Generations, shared a short video on Twitter of several pairs of shoes she had received from Drip founder Lekau Sehoana.

In a giddy tone, Mfenyana thanked Sehoana as she proceeded to show off her brightly coloured kicks. Zenande wrote:

"Ke leboga go menagane @LekauSehoana I’m so excited to rock these! Raba tsena!!! "

Mzansi was excited for Zenande, some fans wondered about her Setswana skills

Fans were happy for Zenande, some asked the actress if she could spare a pair of the footgear. Others exclaimed their surprise at her grasp of Setswana.

@leloh100 said:

All yours @Zenande_Mcfen? Sharing is caring mfe2

@Leboga_kea1 tweeted:

"Ao bathong @Zenande_Mcfen please send one pair my way. Akere Ntate @LekauSehoana blessed you, and now you can bless others Oh, I'm a size 7 by the way. You're such a Lucky Girl.❤️"

@RamosoNdlovu2 commented:

"Eban kganthe o kgona go Bua Setswana,I thought you speak only Xhosa."

@Ramokgotsa_M said:

"Wena Setswana so Wa tla wa se mpuela Monate tu!!! Ngwanu."

