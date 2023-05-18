Cassper Nyovest Unveils Collaboration With Local Clothing Brand Drip: Stylish Footwear Drop Excites Fans
- Cassper Nyovest unveiled his collaboration with local brand Drip, showcasing sleek footwear on Twitter
- Some fans inquire about the release of the teased V2s, while others recommend a winter drop for the stylish shoes
Cassper Nyovest recently took to Twitter to showcase his latest collaboration with the local footwear brand Drip.
Sharing a photo of the sleek shoes, Cassper asked his fans for their input on the release timing, questioning whether they should drop in winter or summer.
"These came out clean. When should we drop these? Now in the winter or Summer ?"
The revelation sent Twitter into a frenzy as fans responded to the tweet
The response from his followers was overwhelmingly positive, with many expressing their excitement and anticipation for his upcoming album.
@Mamhayise123
""
@Siya_Ndlovuu
"Same day as when the Album drops."
@ThaboNyakallo2 said:
"Hao Cass… what happened to the V2s that you have been teasing us with for the past year? Are those also gonna drop at some point?"
@SiyabongaGama11 said:
"Now in Winter will be perfect they are so beautiful bro keep up the good work❤️"
@itstobysaano said:
"Perfect for the winter, I'd love to rock one of these for the cotton fest coming to DBN. how much would these cost?"
@MarumoMashigo tweeted:
"Summer mufasa top thokozile."
@ItumelengTsapi tweeted:
"Is not make sure. Let the short guns have a say on this one."
@Tebogoyungtyga1 commented:
"Make it winter so that you put some cold prices "
@ThatoMasemola6 said:
"Summertime. Imagine Ka green fit ya short sleeve shirt and shorts "
In a previous article, Briefly News reported on Cassper sharing an adorable video of his son Khotso.
Cassper Nyovest celebrated his baby mama Thobeka Majozi with a sweet belated Mother's Day message.
Indeed, the apple does not fall far from the tree. For rapper Cassper Nyovest, his son Khotso is growing up to become a mini version of his dad.
Source: Briefly News