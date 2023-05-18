Cassper Nyovest unveiled his collaboration with local brand Drip, showcasing sleek footwear on Twitter

Some fans inquired about the release of the teased V2s, while others recommend a winter drop for the stylish shoes

Some fans inquire about the release of the teased V2s, while others recommend a winter drop for the stylish shoes

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Cassper Nyovest unveiled his collab with Drip footwear and asked fans when would be the best time to drop his shoe. Images: @casspernyovest

Source: Instagram

Cassper Nyovest recently took to Twitter to showcase his latest collaboration with the local footwear brand Drip.

Cassper Nyovest has revealed his collaboration with local brand, Drip

Sharing a photo of the sleek shoes, Cassper asked his fans for their input on the release timing, questioning whether they should drop in winter or summer.

Cassper wrote:

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

"These came out clean. When should we drop these? Now in the winter or Summer ?"

The revelation sent Twitter into a frenzy as fans responded to the tweet

The response from his followers was overwhelmingly positive, with many expressing their excitement and anticipation for his upcoming album.

@Mamhayise123

""

@Siya_Ndlovuu

"Same day as when the Album drops."

@ThaboNyakallo2 said:

"Hao Cass… what happened to the V2s that you have been teasing us with for the past year? Are those also gonna drop at some point?"

@SiyabongaGama11 said:

"Now in Winter will be perfect they are so beautiful bro keep up the good work❤️"

@itstobysaano said:

"Perfect for the winter, I'd love to rock one of these for the cotton fest coming to DBN. how much would these cost?"

@MarumoMashigo tweeted:

"Summer mufasa top thokozile."

@ItumelengTsapi tweeted:

"Is not make sure. Let the short guns have a say on this one."

@Tebogoyungtyga1 commented:

"Make it winter so that you put some cold prices "

@ThatoMasemola6 said:

"Summertime. Imagine Ka green fit ya short sleeve shirt and shorts "

Cassper Nyovest posts cute video of his son Khotso dancing while appreciating Thobeka Majozi in sweet post

In a previous article, Briefly News reported on Cassper sharing an adorable video of his son Khotso.

Cassper Nyovest celebrated his baby mama Thobeka Majozi with a sweet belated Mother's Day message.

Indeed, the apple does not fall far from the tree. For rapper Cassper Nyovest, his son Khotso is growing up to become a mini version of his dad.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News