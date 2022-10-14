Rapper AKA seems to be on the same path as his rival Cassper Nyovest when it comes to making money outside of music

The Fela in Versace musician shared a clip of himself at the Drip Footwear headquarters with the boss of the brand Lekau Sehoana

AKA's fans applauded him while some peeps commented their guesses that the rapper wanted to ruffle Cas's feathers

Cassper and AKA seem to be determined to one-up each other. The rapper was the latest to make a move by implying that he is working with Drip like Mufasa.

AKA shared a picture posing in front of the Drip Footwear building with Lekau Sehoana, which sent his fans into a frenzy. Image: Getty Images/ Gallo Images

Source: Getty Images

AKA and Cassper Nyovest are professional rappers who dominate on the business end of things. The two are head to head when developing products after AKA's latest move.

AKA visits Drip Footwear headquarters

Supa Mega shared a post on Twitter of himself in front of Drip offices alongside the founder Lekau. In the caption, AKA wrote:

"Drip too hard."

The post implied that the rapper might be working with the shoe company, which raised eyebrows. Cassper also collaborated with the same company to create his sneakers and fragrance. Netizens cracked jokes about how AKA seems to be deliberately playing mind games with his rap nemesis.

@bohlale_matabog commented:

"Lekau is just doing what is best for business. Imagine having AKA and Cassper Nyovest as your business partners? I love this for him, even better because when Cass talks out of pocket in the boardroom Kiernan will just smack him back in pocket. Good work."

@kgothatsom_ commented:

"Cassper wa batho."

@Takatsolive commented:

"AKA is beefing with Cassper Nyovest not the other way around. What a time to be alive."

@MrMhla2U commented:

"Drip in business with both AKA and Cassper. That's crazy!"

@wordlife1022 commented:

""This guy really giving off.50cent vibes and moves lol.

@GottiProtege commented:

"Mega be playing mind games on Mufasa."

Nota claims AKA does not have the number 1 song in the country, provides proof

Briefly News previously reported that Nota Baloyi is back at it again, attacking Mzansi celebs. AKA got a tongue-lashing from the controversial personality,

Nota went on Twitter after Supa Mega bragged about his song featuring Nasty C, Lemons (Lemonade), performing better on charts than K.O's Sete.

Baloyi came for AKA on Twitter, saying he is a liar. Baloyi shared a screenshot countering AKA's claims. The snap clearly states that Mega does not have the biggest song in the country.

Source: Briefly News