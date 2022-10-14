Cassper Nyovest decided to take aim at AKA once again, and this time he also promoted his future big concert in Northwest

The rapper has it in for AKA, and he's not willing to let anything go as he continues on a social media campaign against his rival

Cassper fans thought their fave was hilarious, but others saw a different side to it as they gave their two cents

Cassper Nyovest is not putting away his grudge against AKA anytime soon. Mufasa shared a picture mocking his nemesis for once appreciating how he filled the FNB stadium.

Cassper Nyovest promoted his next Fill Up show by making fun of AKA for once congratulating him on being successful. Instagram/@casspernyvest/ Getty Images/ Gallo Images

Cassper used the picture from AKA to spread awareness about his own upcoming show. A few netizens were taken aback by Cassper's social media stunt as they reacted to his daring post.

Cassper Nyovest continues to drag AKA

Cassper Nyovest shared a screenshot of AKA celebrating Cassper's FNB stadium feat years seven years ago. Mufasa decided to promote his fill-up Mmabatho Stadium concert using a screenshot of his rival acknowledging his talent picture. Cassper wrote in the post:

"Get ready to tweet! December 3rd! We filling up Mmabatho Stadium! 50 days to go! Get your tickets! #FillUpMmabathoStadium"

Cassper Nyovest's fans were thoroughly amused. A few peeps thought Cassper was proving that he always has AKA on his mind.

@MataayaMc commented:

"Ohh so Cassper been keeping this tweet all this while. He probably has it framed and nailed to a wall."

@Mickauthentic1 commented:

"I still contain the same respect not any less on @akaworldwide for posting this picture. #Powerful"

@GomolemoLesabe commented:

"Love your work bona ba tweeta ba explaina in the comments."

@zukisa_matyana commented:

"Dang AKA really lives rent-free in this guy's head."

@MeTheTribe commented:

"This screenshot is really old. Lord I never want to hold a grudge this long in my life. If Imma do you dirty it's gonna be right after you did me the worst not 10 years later."

@Denk_xx commented:

"When your rivals acknowledge."

