A private school in Gauteng, St Alban’s College, won the award for the Top Private School in the Best of Reader's Choice Awards

The High School in Pretoria earned the award following a public nomination and voting, which allowed residents to select top local businesses from 200 categories

St Alban’s College boasts impressive academic results and overall quality of matric results in the boys' school

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A Pretoria Boys School with an Anglican religious background was crowned as the Top Private school by Pretoria Rekord and Caxton local newspapers. St Alban’s College achieved impressive results across various subjects, including French, drama, business studies, physical science, information technology and mathematics.

St Alban's College secured an excellence award. Image: St Albany / Facebook

Source: Facebook

The school achieved a 100% pass rate with their matriculants in 2025. In addition, the high school achieved quality results among high-achieving boys.

According to BusinessTech, St Alban’s College achieved a bachelor's degree pass rate of 96%. The matric class achieved a 2.31 distinctions per student, and 72% of the boys achieved one or more distinctions. More than half of the students achieve distinctions in their subjects, except mathematics, where 42% achieved a distinction. The school also has a rich sports history in cricket, rugby, water polo, and hockey.

St Alban’s College offers facilities for day scholars and boarders. The tuition for 2026.2027 is R214 120 for day scholars and R376 580 annually for boarders. The school required an enrollment fee of R71 375 without boarding facilities and R125 530 for boarded, which is due on the first day of term. Parents are expected to pay off the remainder through debit orders over 10 months.

St Alban's College compared to Hilton College

St Alban’s College is R44 420 less expensive than South Africa's most expensive high school. The boys' private school, Hilton College, located in KZN, costs R421 per annum and is one of only two remaining "full boarding" schools in the country, as every student lives on campus. In 2025, they announced 100% pass rate with an average of 2.4 distinctions per candidate. In 2025, Hilton made international headlines by being ranked in the Spear’s Schools Index as one of the top 100 private schools globally according to BusinessTech.

Hilton College is known as South Africa's most expensive school. Image: Hilton College

Source: Facebook

Academically, Hilton offers students two options: the Independent Examinations Board (IEB) and Cambridge A Levels. Their 2025 results were stellar, maintaining a 100% pass rate with an average of 2.4 to 2.6 distinctions per candidate. See the post of Hilton's 2025 matric results below:

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Source: Briefly News