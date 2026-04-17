Musa Khawula made explosive allegations against singer Mandisi Dyantyis, accusing him of engaging in an extramarital affair

The controversial gossipmonger alleged that the husband of Dyantyis' alleged lover was "distraught" and questioning the paternity of their children

The unverified claims sparked a heated debate on social media, as online users discussed the alleged affair

Musa Khawula made explosive allegations against Mandisi Dyantyis. Images: Izidabazabantu﻿/ Facebook, dmandisi/ Instagram

Source: UGC

Controversial gossip blogger Musa Khawula has set social media ablaze once again, this time levelling explosive and unverified allegations against singer Mandisi Dyantyis.

On 16 April 2026, the blogger took to his famous X (formerly Twitter) page with claims that Dyantyis was having an affair with a married woman, which Musa claims has been going on for years.

Khawula alleges that the woman's husband was extremely distraught about the state of their marriage and had made the difficult decision of going public with the relationship and exposing it to their church WhatsApp group.

Musa further claims the husband is now questioning whether the children he shares with his wife are even biologically his.

"According to the husband in distress, he reveals that this said affair has been going on for years, and he is at a point where he is questioning the paternity of his children."

While these claims remain strictly hearsay, they garnered thousands of impressions, with the sensational nature of the accusations sparking a firestorm of debate across social media platforms.

As the conversation intensified in the comments, many netizens turned their sympathy toward the Molo Sisi singer’s wife, acclaimed vocalist and educator Nomfundo Xaluva-Dyantyis, expressing heartbreak that she was being dragged into a digital firestorm sparked by unverified gossip.

Briefly News reached out to Mandisi Dyantyis for comment.

See Musa Khawula's post here.

Musa Khawula alleges that Mandisi Dyantyis is having an extramarital affair with a married woman. Images: Izidabazabantu﻿/ Facebook, dmandisi/ Instagram

Source: UGC

Social media reacts to Musa Khawula's allegations

The comment section erupted in shock and speculation, as online users discussed the scandal in detail, with some now pointing to Mandisi Dyantyis's own lyrics as apparent "evidence." Read some of the comments below.

Zamagebe_21175 reacted:

"'Mawatshiswe amadoda' (Let the men be burned)," 😳 yet you were busy with a church woman."

ishtCrayCray recalled:

"That’s why he spoke so highly about the Methodist Church in that podcast."

PhakadelaboJ recited:

"'Ndimthanda noba evuka, ecumile, esenzi ntozakhe, ehamba, ehleka, esenzi ntozakhe' (I love her even when she wakes up, smiles, does her thing, walks, laughs, does her thing), and he was talking about a man's wife."

Sia_Nkuna claimed:

"I knew it, those hymns he sings are of repentance."

Meanwhile, a handful of fans rallied in support of Mandisi Dyantyis as the online community debated over the allegations.

3onn18 said:

"Not him, bakithi, he's an angel in my eyes!"

Zintathu_L reacted:

"I don't believe ‍it."

Mimi Mogale's former mistress "apologises"

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to the savage "apology" Mimi Mogale's former side chick issued to her after airing out her dirty laundry.

The woman had exposed Mimi's apparent toxic relationship with Lekompo star Shandesh, and after being ordered to apologise, she decided to double down on her claims.

Source: Briefly News