A video of Andile Mpisane and his wife Tamia dancing together at a nightclub recently surfaced on social media

As he faces serious domestic violence allegations, the soccer player-turned-musician and his wife's mood contrasted with the scandal, as they appeared cheerful, dancing and singing together

Their viral video drew mixed reactions from social media, with some fans admiring the couple's chemistry while others criticised their relationship

An old video of Andile and Tamia Mpisane at a nightclub resurfaced online. Image: andilempisane10

Source: Instagram

Andile Mpisane and his wife have once again set tongues wagging after their viral nightclub video resurfaced on social media.

On 16 April 2026, the video made its way to people's timelines, capturing the pair at a nightclub, singing and dancing along to a vibrant song, with the soccer player-turned-musician in high spirits as he enjoyed the high-energy atmosphere with his wife.

While they appeared carefree in the video, which first surfaced in 2025, the tone is significantly different as the Chairman currently faces domestic violence allegations from influencer Inno Morolong.

Briefly News reported that the former Royal AM star was accused of assaulting Morolong at a nightclub on Monday, 6 April, an incident that allegedly led to her suffering multiple injuries, including bleeding gums.

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The assault is said to have erupted after the pair exchanged words about each other's mothers, with Mpisane allegedly making harsh remarks about Morolong's late mother, while the influencer fired jabs at MaMkhize, who is embroiled in a SARS case. Inno has allegedly opened a case against Andile.

As if the legal drama wasn't enough, the Royal AM chairperson was also dragged into further controversy after being accused of having an affair by gossipmonger Musa Khawula, adding another layer to his already complex life.

And while he and his wife appeared cheerful in their nightclub video, netizens gave them a bombastic side eye as they debated over the couple's personal lives.

Watch Andile and Tamia Mpisane's video below.

Social media reacts to Andile and Tamia Mpisane's video

Online users shared their thoughts on the Mpisanes' viral video, with supporters admiring their chemistry. Read some of their comments below.

steffy_sa said:

"Happy wife, happy life."

Queen_Sh1702 wrote:

"They are happy."

ilovezizo_ admired Tamia Mpisane:

"She’s so gorgeous."

Online users reacted to Andile and Tamia Mpisane's viral nightclub video. Image: andilempisane10

Source: Instagram

Meanwhile, others declared that "they would be there," signalling that they anticipated a break-up or more drama involving the couple.

SandileAN said:

"We will be there until the end, no matter what."

zobaphi4 wrote:

"This guy needs to be monitored, nothing else. His wife should go with him everywhere to avoid problems."

mandisamazibuk6 posted:

"Nah, this one was enjoyment before SARS showed up at their doorstep. They would never party like this in the open for the next 5 years."

Andile Mpisane addresses Inno Morolong's allegations

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Andile Mpisane's statement regarding Inno Morolong's allegations.

After being accused of assault by the famous influencer, Mpisane lawyered up and released a formal statement that had tongues wagging on social media.

Source: Briefly News