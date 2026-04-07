What was meant to be an evening of comfort and bonding among friends reportedly descended into turmoil when South African reality TV personality Inno Morolong went out with close companions on Monday night, 6 April, at the upscale Booth Nightclub.

A source close to her revealed that the outing was intended to help lift her mood after the recent passing of her mother, who died following a battle with cancer. However, the planned girls’ night in Sandton is said to have taken an unexpected and troubling turn.

According to insiders, the tension began when one of Morolong’s friends drew the attention of Durban-based figure Andile Mpisane, the well-known son of businesswoman Shauwn Mkhize.

Morolong reportedly intervened, calmly requesting that Mpisane respect their space, explaining that they wanted a peaceful evening without male interference. Witnesses claim the situation escalated rapidly soon after.

Reports suggest the disagreement turned verbal, with allegations that Mpisane made a hurtful remark involving Morolong’s late mother—something that allegedly provoked a strong reaction. Morolong is then said to have responded with a controversial comment aimed at Mpisane’s mother.

The confrontation allegedly became physical shortly afterward. Sources claim Mpisane lost control and attacked Morolong in front of other patrons. During the altercation, she was reportedly dragged across the floor, her clothes left in disarray, and her chest exposed amid the chaos. It is further alleged that she suffered injuries, including bleeding gums—raising concern as she had recently undergone cosmetic dental treatment overseas.

Security staff at the venue reportedly intervened to separate the pair, though eyewitnesses say the situation had already escalated into what they described as a violent and distressing scene.

“It was extremely serious. Regardless of what was said, there’s no justification for a man to assault a woman,” the source stated. “It’s unacceptable, and Inno deserves justice.”

Visibly shaken and emotional, Morolong is said to have left the nightclub and returned home out of fear for her safety. She is now reportedly planning to open a case with Sandton police as she seeks accountability over the alleged incident.

Source: Briefly News