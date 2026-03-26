Andile Mpisane was trolled for speaking about his struggles growing up, leaving many people confused

The soccer player also dabbles in dance and sings Gqom music; he also recently launched his career as a DJ

Social media users trolled Andile Mpisane after the Instagram story post went viral, and the jokes came flooding in

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Andile Mpisane shocked social media when he claimed to have struggled while growing up. Image: Andilempisane

Source: Instagram

A member of one of Durban's most affluent families, Andile Mpisane, left many people with question marks when he spoke about struggles.

Did Andile Mpisane struggle growing up?

Mpisane posted a photo with his friend, Mhlengisto, and spoke about their battles growing up.

"There is nothing better than enjoying life with the same person you struggled with," he said.

This left many people confused, as they questioned which struggles Andile Mpisane had faced during his younger days. The post caught the attention of @Zweli_Thixo, who asked what struggles Andile Mpisane possibly had:

"Hours later, I'm still trying to find out which struggle he was talking about."

That is because the soccer player grew up with two successful parents, Shauwn Mkhize and Sbu Mpisane, who recently went viral for their divorce.

They live in a Durban estate with two mansions situated on the property and often flaunt their luxury cars. Shauwn Mkhize also flaunted their wealth on their reality TV show Kwa Mammkhize.

Andile Mpisane was called out for claiming he struggled when growing up. Image: Andilempisane

Source: Instagram

SA shares thoughts on Andile's post

The post garnered mixed reactions online. Below are some of them:

@Koena_za claimed:

"The struggle is really coming. I saw her sister fixing a broken table with the glue. In the olden days, her sister would have bought a new table."

@MbusiSishi defended the family:

"The Mpisanes are not struggling, brother. SARS might have taken some assets, but believe u me; they're far from reaching our level, not to mention 'struggling' level."

@mqhelenqabankos advised:

"When he said 'struggle,' the first thing that came to your head was 'poverty'. Release yourself from such thinking. It’s detrimental."

@SimandManzini said:

"He wishes he knew struggle, maybe if he can swap with one of us for a year I don’t think he will return the same man."

@zandity_ responded:

"We also never knew Sbahle Mpisane's struggles until she made a video and talked about them."

@LBlackkkguy joked:

"He’s talking about that one month mom didn’t give him his allowance."

@KTania07 responded:

"Our struggles are different. Leadership, you struggle at your own level, others struggle while driving a Porsche."

@EphraimSbudda also joked:

"It’s when they got to McDonald’s one day, and the ice cream machine was out of order."

Andile Mpisane's intense workout routine

In a previous report from Briefly News, Gqom singer Andile Mpisane showed off his intense workout routine in a viral video. The soccer star performed some tough workouts, including squat jumps, cross-legged squats, high knees, and high-speed crunches.

Andile Mpisane's workout routine and eagerness inspired many people to get their summer bodies on track.

Source: Briefly News