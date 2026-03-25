Radio personality Sizwe Dhlomo defended Kwaito singer Lvovo from a nasty comment from a social media troll

The X user posted a before-and-after look at the legendary singer, Lvovo, before he suffered a stroke in 2022

Users gathered under Dhlomo's post to condemn the act of deliberately being mean towards people who have gone through the most

Sizwe Dhlomo had Lvovo Derrango's back when a troll came for his weight. Image: Sizwedhlomo, Lvovosa

Source: Instagram

Sizwe Dhlomo has come out to defend Kwaito musician Lvovo Derrango from a nasty social media post.

After he suffered from a stroke in 2022, Lvovo has documented his healing journey and was always candid about his good and bad times.

Sizwe defends Lvovo

X user @__T_touch took to the micro-blogging app and posted before and after snaps of the Bayang'sukela hitmaker, posing the question:

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"What happened to L'vovo Derrango? He has changed a lot."

Sizwe responded by telling the user not to be insensitive:

Two years after the ordeal, Lvovo announced that he would return to the studio as he was making great progress.

Lvovo previously told Briefly News that although he had not made a complete recovery at the time, he was very much energised and rejuvenated.

"This will be my single after being busy with recovery from a minor stroke. I’m very excited about it and the new sound I’m coming up with. On it, I worked with Gift, a producer who is a young boy from my hood, and I featured another young boy called Big John. These are fresh and talented youngsters," he said, speaking about his song.

Sizwe Dhlomo defended Lvovo Derrango after nasty comments. Image: Lvovosa

Source: Instagram

Mzansi reacts to mean post about Lvovo:

@ms_tourist defended Lvovo:

"Which was actually no secret, as he shared his recovery journey. This one is fishing for engagements; it’s not out of sympathy. Totally insensitive."

@Koena_za s dragged the troll:

"They will post anything for the impressions. We wish him well with his future endeavours."

@simz_youbeauty said:

"And the fact that we all know this but bro still asking. Elon impressions have made some people dumb."

@Siphesihle_Mash responded:

"Profiting from someone’s stroke or mocking it for views is disgusting. He won't even delete or apologise to show some decency."

@ZunguMthoko shared:

"The same way people were insensitive about Sophie Ndaba's weight loss journey, not knowing it was because of her health. Be kind, guys."

@Royalswazir reacted:

"People have become so insensitive, even when they see that life is not so easy for anyone."

@GoldenSphex gushed:

"The brother shared he suffered from a stroke, and he’s been sharing his recovery. The picture on frame two is showing a good recovery from what we’ve been seeing."

Lvovo goes back to stage performances

In a previous report from Briefly News, Kwaito star L'vovo Derrango had announced that he would be returning to the stage, and he received support from his fans.

"I missed performing, and getting a warm reception from the audience who love my music was amazing. But I am also taking my recovery one day at a time."

Source: Briefly News