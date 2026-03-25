A hardworking mechanic inspired thousands by sharing a proud milestone of his financial success in a viral video

The lighthearted clip was shared on TikTok, where it captured the hearts of viewers who were moved by the man’s confidence and joy’

Social media users flooded the comments with praise and playful banter, celebrating the worker’s success and his humorous response to trolls

A hardworking man captured viewers' attention after displaying the financial rewards of his manual labour. Image: @frank.octavio.de.s

Source: TikTok

A hardworking man touched the hearts of many internet users after sharing a video that proves that manual labour pays off.

The video was shared on the TikTok account @frank.octavio.de.s on 21 March 2026, where it went viral. Since being posted, the clip racked up a massive 2M views and over 166K likes from an entertained online community.

Frank is filmed standing in his house carrying a large stack of cash, including R200 and R50 notes that could hardly fit in his hand. He used the moment to tease those who looked down on him for working with oil.

Mechanic silences haters with viral success

The creator, TikTok user @frank.octavio.de.s, asked them to come and see how much money he makes. Frank called those who label him as dirty, disrespectful, and displaying his earnings while standing his ground.

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Watch the TikTok video below:

SA shares light-hearted responses

The comment section was filled with over 7.4K responses, mostly consisting of playful banter from social media users. Women flooded the post with humorous comments, calling Frank handsome and jokingly declaring their love for him. Some teased that they couldn’t even see the dirt he mentioned, adding that they loved the smell of oil. Others expressed how much they enjoyed Frank’s sense of humour and his pride in his work.

The comments section turned into a lively space as viewers responded with playful compliments. Image: Ketut Subayinto

Source: UGC

User @mazikode joked:

"Frank, are you married 😁? I'm asking for a friend."

User @mambulazi❤️maBheje said:

"Waze wamuhle (you're so handsome), Frank 🥰. Angikuboni nokugcola abakhuluma ngakho (I don't even see the dirt they are talking about)."

User @nkosiminath joked:

"Mhh! Frank, I’ve never been so in love in my life. I love you, Frank, and I love the smell of diesel 🥰."

User @𝕸𝖎𝖘𝖘 𝕿𝖍𝖆𝖓𝖌𝖔 shared:

"My fellow sisters are killing me on this comment section."

User @Williams added:

"I love your sense of humour, Frank, 😍."

User @simphiwe shared:

"Ma Frankana! Franky-Franky, my king. My oil in the engine ❤️."

User @ Njabulooh commented:

"Oh, Franky, my love! Ngaphandle kwakho ngiyidombolo elingena yeast (without you, I'm a dough with no yeast). Ngiyi Pakistan elingena stolo (I'm a Pakistan man with no spaza shop). Futhi amafutha we oyela anginukela kamnandi wena baby (to me, oil smells nice)🥺."

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Source: Briefly News