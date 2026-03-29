A Zimbabwean gent living in Johannesburg shared a video of himself singing along to a viral Chinese song word for word

The song, Stacks from All Sides, went globally viral on TikTok and Instagram Reels in 2024

People admitted that they too had been learning the same lyrics without knowing what a single word meant

A Zimbabwean man posing for pictures in SA. Images: @wonder.panashe

Source: Facebook

A Zimbabwean content creator based in Johannesburg had the internet in a good mood after sharing a video on 14 March 2026. Wonder posted a clip of himself at home with a speaker playing in the background. He starts by saying he knows he is not Chinese, but this song has him. What followed was him singing along to the viral Chinese track Stacks from All Sides, getting every lyric right, beat for beat.

The song is called Stacks from All Sides by Guangdong-based rapper SKAI ISYOURGOD. It was originally released in August 2024 as the title track of a 19-song album and blew up globally on TikTok and Instagram Reels shortly after. The title is taken from a traditional Chinese greeting that wishes wealth to come from all eight directions, and the song itself explores the pursuit of money and success. The track is heavily influenced by Phonk, a subgenre of hip-hop known for its cowbell melodies and distorted beats. The song is also connected to the Dog Rapping in Chinese meme, which got over 10 million views on its own.

Nobody seemed to care that they did not understand the words. The vibe was enough.

Watch the Facebook clip below:

Internet loves the gent's Chinese song video

People came through in the comments section with love and plenty of laughs on Facebook user @wonder.panashe's relatable clip:

@Wiseman Mgcina Zinyusile wrote:

"Boy spent the whole of last year practising this song. He deserves our likes."

@Octavia Nontokozo Mathe said:

"You killed it even though I don't even know what the lyrics mean."

@Clinton S. Nhlapho asked:

"Am I the only one who heard 'Sushi don't lie'?"

@Imange Tofile added:

"Took me three months to learn. Sushi don't lie."

@GeeTu Moang wrote:

"I don't know how many times I replayed this. Fire."

@Ìṭss Èazy Bèa said:

"Best part is we don't know the meaning, but we're still vibing."

@Irene George added:

"Afronese. My people never fail."

@Adonnia Vis shared:

"My son always laughs at me when I play this song."

@Tanyah Kalonga said:

"The way I wished it was a Zimbo doing this challenge."

An African man vibing to a Chinese mix. Images: @wonder.panashe

Source: Facebook

More Zim moments that got the internet talking

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Source: Briefly News