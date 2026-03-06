A British woman who swapped life in the UK for Zimbabwe shared a before-and-after video of her bedroom renovation

Nat said filling such a large room was a challenge she had never faced back in the UK, where a bed and a wardrobe are all that can fit

People could not stop gushing over the finished result, with many saying they would never want to leave the room

British woman Nat, who goes by @naturallyfakemum on TikTok, posted a bedroom makeover video on 19 January 2026 that had people stopping mid-scroll. Nat moved from the UK to Zimbabwe with her husband and children for a slower, more relaxed way of life, and her home has been a big part of that journey. In the video, she said:

"As a Brit, I'm only used to getting a bed in a room and a wardrobe if I'm lucky. You know how hard it is to fill such a space?"

The room itself is large, with reddish-brown wooden floors that Nat decided to keep and restore rather than replace. The walls were painted in a warm yellowish-cream tone that gives the space a natural, earthy feel. Large windows and sliding doors open out to the outside, letting in a lot of light.

To fill the space, Nat brought in furniture from the UK. The centrepiece is a large four-poster bed. Hanging wooden and grass-textured chandeliers are dotted across the ceiling, giving the room a warm, ambient glow instead of the harsh spotlights that were there before. There is a TV area with two chairs, a small table and a lot of detailing that makes the room glow with beauty. Nat admitted that everything came from the UK, joking that it was a lot to bring over but worth every bit of effort.

People love the British woman's Zim bedroom makeover

Netizens from all over came together in the comments section of TikToker @naturallyfakemum's clip to share their love and praise for her decorating skills:

@martin mtandi asked:

"Is it possible to find houses with such big rooms and big backyards like in Zim in the UK, or is it only for the 1%?"

@hair by Patricia gushed:

"Woooow 🥰🥰 I'd stay at home and never leave my bedroom."

@pax2013 said:

"I am loving your bedroom, the deco is on point."

@Fadzie added:

"Beautiful decor, Nat. The floors are classic, and they give off a natural and warm tone, which makes any decor opulent without even trying. I would have kept them as well."

@thegabew joked:

"With that many lights, the relatives can only peep from the window 😂"

@Amy Your Personal Realtor said:

"I'm so happy you kept the floors, yaaaay!"

@Fox Dekorator London offered:

"👍😃👏 We can make wall paintings."

@xavier.c111 added:

"I love this room, it's so nice 💜💜"

