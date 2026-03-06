“I’d Never Leave My Bedroom”: British Woman Wows Internet With Bedroom Makeover in Zimbabwe
- A British woman who swapped life in the UK for Zimbabwe shared a before-and-after video of her bedroom renovation
- Nat said filling such a large room was a challenge she had never faced back in the UK, where a bed and a wardrobe are all that can fit
- People could not stop gushing over the finished result, with many saying they would never want to leave the room
British woman Nat, who goes by @naturallyfakemum on TikTok, posted a bedroom makeover video on 19 January 2026 that had people stopping mid-scroll. Nat moved from the UK to Zimbabwe with her husband and children for a slower, more relaxed way of life, and her home has been a big part of that journey. In the video, she said:
"As a Brit, I'm only used to getting a bed in a room and a wardrobe if I'm lucky. You know how hard it is to fill such a space?"
The room itself is large, with reddish-brown wooden floors that Nat decided to keep and restore rather than replace. The walls were painted in a warm yellowish-cream tone that gives the space a natural, earthy feel. Large windows and sliding doors open out to the outside, letting in a lot of light.
To fill the space, Nat brought in furniture from the UK. The centrepiece is a large four-poster bed. Hanging wooden and grass-textured chandeliers are dotted across the ceiling, giving the room a warm, ambient glow instead of the harsh spotlights that were there before. There is a TV area with two chairs, a small table and a lot of detailing that makes the room glow with beauty. Nat admitted that everything came from the UK, joking that it was a lot to bring over but worth every bit of effort.
Watch the TikTok clip below:
People love the British woman's Zim bedroom makeover
Netizens from all over came together in the comments section of TikToker @naturallyfakemum's clip to share their love and praise for her decorating skills:
@martin mtandi asked:
"Is it possible to find houses with such big rooms and big backyards like in Zim in the UK, or is it only for the 1%?"
@hair by Patricia gushed:
"Woooow 🥰🥰 I'd stay at home and never leave my bedroom."
@pax2013 said:
"I am loving your bedroom, the deco is on point."
@Fadzie added:
"Beautiful decor, Nat. The floors are classic, and they give off a natural and warm tone, which makes any decor opulent without even trying. I would have kept them as well."
@thegabew joked:
"With that many lights, the relatives can only peep from the window 😂"
@Amy Your Personal Realtor said:
"I'm so happy you kept the floors, yaaaay!"
@Fox Dekorator London offered:
"👍😃👏 We can make wall paintings."
@xavier.c111 added:
"I love this room, it's so nice 💜💜"
