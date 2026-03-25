A group of high school teachers from the Eastern Cape were filmed participating in a viral dance challenge, leaving viewers amused

Their video was shared on Instagram, showing them adding their own twist to the popular Amapiano song's dance moves

Social media users were thoroughly entertained and flooded the comments section, expressing how much they enjoyed watching the teachers let loose

A teacher showed how they entered the last week of term one in a viral video. Image: @ig.shane_heynes

Source: Instagram

Local teachers from Andrew Rabie High School in Gqeberha earned high praise after showing their dancing skills with no fear, sparking joy online.

The clip was shared on Instagram by @ig.shane_heynes on 23 March 2026, where it gained over 400 comments from viewers who selected their favourites among the group.

The creator and another teacher were the first to go, acing the DJ Maphorisa's viral dance challenge like pros. Following was a teacher who also gave it his all, sliding down the corridor while paying attention to his feet.

The teachers Zep dance challenge

A teacher in red pants and a white shirt came full on, adding a spinning twist to her Zep dance and using hand gestures too. All the teachers who followed afterwards displayed a visible enjoyment of the playful dance. The last teacher looked like she was familiar with the moves when she teased and did not fully dance. Instagram user @ig.shane_heynes captioned the clip saying that is how they entered the last week of Term one.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Watch the Instagram reel below:

SA loves the Zepping teachers

The clip went viral, gaining massive views, likes and comments from entertained social media users. Many viewers chose their winners, with the teacher in the red pants gaining the most nods. Some noted that the 360-degree turn she made while Zepping was something they didn't know they needed, as it amused them. Others called the school a fun environment, while some wished to work in similar atmospheres.

The man's video had other educators wishing they were working at his school. Image: @ig.shane_heynes

Source: Instagram

User @dearkhomotjo shared:

"This school is so fun."

User @zanele_zk commented:

"Teacher red pants for president!❤️😂."

User @his_name_is_m.x.o said:

"You are wrong for this 🤣."

User @lorelle_hoffman shared:

"I'm here for the auntie in the Valentine's outfit. She takes first prize."

User @nadagontsana commented:

"The first and last teachers are cool, but the one in red, come on! Love her a lot."

User @miss_boniwe_ncethelo added:

"Oh, I want to work in an environment like this!"

User @nic_africa_ said:

"The one in the All Stars is my fighter. The rest created their own thing."

3 Briefly News articles about teachers

A KwaZulu-Natal primary school was persuaded by learners to attempt a viral dance to Uncle Waffle's Zenzele song, sparking a massive online debate.

song, sparking a massive online debate. A humorous teacher advised her co-workers to put their qualifications aside and dust off their CVs to apply for cleaning jobs in parliament after hearing they earned R10K more than her.

While waiting for the school to close after finishing marking exam papers, teachers went outside to play childhood games, dodging a small ball.

Source: Briefly News