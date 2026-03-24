A young student took to social media to share his excitement after buying a major home item for his university residence

The clip was shared on TikTok, capturing his ‘big boy purchase,’ leaving many viewers inspired by his milestone

Social media users praised the student’s responsibility, with many celebrating the move as a major step toward independence

A young student celebrated buying a household item with his NSFAS allowance. Image: @philasandedlom00

Source: TikTok

A 20-year-old student from Stellenbosch University was thrilled after buying himself a home item he really needed, a sign of his entry into adulthood.

The clip was shared on his TikTok handle @philasandedlom00 on 23 March 2026, where it went viral, reaching 461K views and 1.2K comments from viewers who celebrated his 'big boy purchase.'

The student exited the local second-hand store, Cash Crusaders, unable to contain his excitement. His fridge was loaded into a mini truck as he watched in awe of what he had managed to get for himself. He screamed joyfully, noting that it was his turn to show off his achievement. Besides getting the R3000 fridge, the young man also shared that he paid R250 for delivery.

The student's 'big boy purchase'

In his caption, TikTok user @philasandedlom00 noted that he used his last NSFAS money to buy the fridge. He also thanked the taxpayers for making it possible for students to receive the government allowance.

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Watch the TikTok video below:

SA loves the responsible student

The clip went viral, gaining massive views and nearly 1k comments from social media users who were deeply moved. Many viewers celebrated the student's big purchase and expressed how proud they were of him. Some assured him that he would soon buy more things for his room, and asked that he post the purchases to motivate them. One called him a responsible young man, saying that at age 20, other students were not using their funds wisely. Others also boasted about the items they recently bought, which makes them feel good.

The student shared that the fridge was R3000. Image: @philasandedlom00

Source: TikTok

User @Nana said:

"I bought a washing basket on Friday. I changed everything just to put clothes kuyo (on it)😁."

User @Busi Siphokazi shared:

"I'm saving this for when I buy a fridge 🥰."

User @tsholofelomatlal15 commented:

"May your fridge never be empty🙏🏾. To many more purchases 🥰."

User @Bonga Jali said:

"Ah, man 🥺! People who celebrate their wins inspire me. I got curtains, a TV stand, and two big mirrors. I'm so happy 🥺."

User @Nokwanda N commented:

"I bought a microwave with my NSFAS, now budgeting for a fridge😩🥰. My mother was surprised by how grown I am, and I am also supporting my sister, who is in matric with NSFAS, just so my mother can relax. Thank you, taxpayers, 🥰🙏."

User @Lord Bravery shared:

"Bro, a whole fridge 💪!"

User @Dinny ❤️🥹 added:

"Wow, what a responsible young man."

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Source: Briefly News