Ba2cada has issued a formal apology to his employer and dedicated listeners for his unprofessional conduct

This, after the legendary Lesedi FM presenter was confronted for using foul and insulting language in a recent video

He has since gone silent from the airwaves, with loyal fans now worried about his future at the station

Lesedi FM presenter Ba2cada apologised for his unprofessional conduct. Image: Nyakallo Leine AKA Ba2Cada

Source: Facebook

Radio veteran Ba2cada reportedly made a public apology to his listeners and employer following the backlash he received over his controversial video on social media.

The Lesedi FM presenter, real name Nyakallo Leine, allegedly posted a video on his Facebook page expressing frustration at the constant criticism he often receives online.

"Sometimes we end up making enemies because of our comments on social media. We have nothing to lose if we learn not to comment on everything we see."

This was after announcing that his annual soccer tournament held in Botshabelo, Free State, wouldn't take place.

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DailySUN reports that the veteran radio star's words were merely to stop the hate, but were met with backlash from the online community, slamming him for using strong language.

Leine reportedly posted a follow-up video, apologising to his supporters, the SABC and Lesedi FM, and took accountability for his harsh words.

"I understand that some people look up to me, and the approach I took was not appropriate. As the face of Lesedi FM, this was not the proper way to express my frustration."

He extended the apology to the SABC and promised to be more careful with his words in the future.

Ba2cada apologised for making unsavoury remarks in a recent video. Image: Nyakallo Leine AKA Ba2Cada

Source: Facebook

However, listeners have been left worried about the star's future with Lesedi FM after going two weeks without hearing him on his famous show with fellow veteran broadcaster, Twasa, called Thakgoha Breakfast Show.

In early 2025, the radio jock was suspended from his duties due to alleged misconduct. His latest exit from the airwaves has raised questions about when he will be back.

Mmoni Ngubane, the SABC spokeswoman, confirmed that the matter was being addressed "in line with the SABC's internal processes."

For now, the Free State’s favourite broadcaster remains off the air, leaving listeners to wonder if he will be given one more chance to reclaim his throne or if the controversial video has permanently silenced his microphone.

Fans beg for Ba2cada's return

Supporters reacted to Ba2cada's latest Facebook video, working out, pleading with him to return to the station.

Abhutie Sebata said:

Cadas, we miss you on the morning breakfast show."

Mosiuwa Mofokeng asked:

"Ba2cada, are you leaving?"

Masello Marriam wrote:

"When are you coming back? Radio is not the same without you."

Bongani Ernest Dhlamini asked:

"Grootman, when are you coming back on the radio?"

Lerato Mvelase reacts to her radio gig

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Lerato Mvelase's teary video, reacting to her latest gig.

The actress revealed that she had long dreamed of being on the radio, and credited God and her ancestors for aligning her with the opportunity.

Source: Briefly News