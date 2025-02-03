Social media users have pledged their support for Lesedi FM radio presenter Ba2Cada, after speculations of facing a dismissal

One user made a bold statement saying they would not remain silent, saying they would make sure the listenership numbers tank

More people joined the call to support Ba2Cada with some saying they are puzzled by what is happening

Lesedi FM Afternoon drive host Ba2cada, real name Nyakallo Leine, has received immense support from social media peeps.

South Africans have pledged their support for Lesedi FM radio presenter Ba2Cada.

Source: Twitter

SA supports Lesedi FM presenter

A fan on X (formerly Twitter) threatened to take action should Lesedi FM radio presenter Ba2Cada, face a dismissal.

The bold statement comes after rumours that the broadcaster would get fired from his position. The user, @EdgarLegoale, said he and other people would not remain silent. He further said he would make sure the numbers decrease.

"If SABC the @SABCNews and Lesedi FM @LesediFM intends to dismiss Ba2cada @cadamgaga, as said by recent media reports, rest assured that we will launch a comprehensive media and on-the-ground campaign to reduce its listenership," he said.

He further said Ba2Cada is the best at what he does and would make sure he amplifies his voice to make sure he does not get fired.

"If anyone targets Cada, we will not remain silent. Cada is the best radio presenter in South Africa, and we will not allow our public broadcaster to descend into mediocrity."

Check out the post on X below:

Ba2Cada is an award-winning radio presenter who has numerous accolades under his belt: An MTN Radio Award for The Best Afternoon Drive presenter, he also won a South African Hip-Hop Award as well as a Mzansi Viewer's Choice Award.

Lesedi FM radio star Ba2Cada has received immense support from netizens.

Source: Twitter

Mzansi pledges support for Ba2Cada

Peeps have spoken in support of Ba2Cada. Here are some of the responses:"

@Mosakgomo said:

"Aowa that one we won't allow it. In fact they must bring back to Saturday mornings as well. Enough is enough."

@senzo said:

"You have my full support, This tendency of turning Lesedi FM into a personal broadcaster must come to an end."

@Hasman7455 stated:

"At lesedi fm there are some people who make as if they own that radio. They expelled way."

