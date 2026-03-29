Footage from Cassper Nyovest's proposal to his wife, Pulane Mojaki, surfaced on social media two years to the day

The heartwarming scene and well-thought-out proposal captured the hearts of many fans online, who admired Mufasa's vulnerability and the raw emotion in the room

However, the footage was not without criticism from the online community, as users also used the opportunity to comment on the couple's controversial relationship

Cassper Nyovest’s wife revisited their proposal two years later. Image: casspernyovest

Source: Instagram

Nearly a year after their high-profile nuptials, the curtain has finally been pulled back on the special moment Cassper Nyovest asked Pulane Mojaki to be his wife.

Footage of the rapper’s meticulously planned proposal in 2024 recently surfaced on social media, offering a rare, vulnerable glimpse into the couple's private life.

Shared on 28 March 2026 by Pulane, the almost-four-minute video captured the moment the couple and their friends, including Carpo and billionaire businessman Dr Keith Bothongo, arrived at their home, only for Pulane to be surprised with a bouquet as she went through the door.

Soon, as a pianist performs a soulful and melodic backdrop to the setting, Mufasa goes on one knee to deliver a touching message to his then-bride-to-be, who was visibly overcome with emotion as she took in the magnitude of the moment.

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"Pulane Mojaki, will you make me the happiest man in the world and take my hand in marriage, and marry me?"

For a moment, the rapper was simply a man deeply in love, proving that behind the fame and the Mufasa persona lies a romantic heart that isn't afraid to go all out for the one he loves.

Captured in a rare state of vulnerability, Pulane appeared both stunned and radiant, hanging on every word as the rapper poured his heart out, far away from the glitz and glamour of the stage. She described it as "The best decision of my life."

The room erupted in cheers and ululations, as the couple’s closest friends and loved ones celebrated the long-awaited "Yes" that sealed their future together.

Pulane Mojaki shared two-year-old footage from the day her husband, Cassper Nyovest, asked for her hand in marriage. Image: casspernyovest

Source: Instagram

On her TikTok page, Pulane playfully admitted that she still gets butterflies around her husband, joking that she always feels the need to make sure she looks her absolute best whenever he’s in the room.

She highlighted their God-led union, saying she would choose her husband all over again.

"I thank God for walking with us through every mountain and valley; without his presence, we wouldn’t have come this far. I love you so much, baby, I’d choose you again and again."

Though the video appeared to be the first of several chapters of their proposal story, it was enough to send social media into a frenzy.

Watch Cassper Nyovest and Pulane Mojaki's proposal video below.

Social media reacts to Cassper Nyovest's proposal

Thousands of followers flooded the comments with heart emojis and "God when?" queries.

Brenda joked:

"Now I want to cut my hair, then again, results may vary."

NovBaby13 manifested:

"One day, it'll be my turn, Bafazi."

F I F I wrote:

"Yoh, this is so beautiful, this makes me so emotional. I don’t know you personally, but I know you’ve been through the most. But guess what, love won AGAIN!"

fatso_malatji said:

"I will clap for others until it’s my turn."

Online users weighed in on Cassper Nyovest's proposal to Pulane Mojaki. Image: casspernyovest

Source: Instagram

Meanwhile, a vocal minority of critics began to dissect the marriage itself, with others revisiting Cassper's relationship with his ex-girlfriend and the mother of his son, Thobeka "Bexx" Majozi.

This, after Majozi revealed in 2024 that her ex had cheated on her with Pulane while their son was battling cancer. For many online critics, the romantic aesthetic of the newly released footage couldn't mask the controversial history.

RELEH_LEGODI said:

"I don't know, but there's something off about this girl."

huggable_za wrote:

"This man never did any of these things for his baby mama. It's true when he finds the right one, he will do the things that need to be done."

AsemahleSomacal threw shade:

"I can’t wait for their downfall."

femaleAlostro

"The baby mama can only Sbwl."

Cassper Nyovest's flirty tweets resurface

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to screenshots of Cassper Nyovest's flirty tweets to his wife.

Social media was amused by the rapper's messages to his long-time love, with some convinced that he may have even manifested her.

Source: Briefly News