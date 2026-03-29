Liema Pantsi recently gave fans a glimpse into her relationship with her loving boyfriend

Shortly after securing victory on Big Brother Mzansi , the singer posted a sweet letter from her partner, celebrating her win as well as finally having her home

Fans flooded the comment section, gushing over the couple and their sweet relationship

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Liema Pantsi posted the letter from her boyfriend. Images: liyema_pantsi

Source: Instagram

Fresh off her historic victory on Big Brother Mzansi, Liema Pantsi is proving that she didn’t just win the R2 million grand prize; she’s also winning in the romance department.

The singer and reality TV star recently melted hearts across social media after giving fans a rare glimpse into her life behind the cameras, sharing a deeply personal and celebratory letter from her devoted boyfriend, Quan.

Taking to her Instagram story on 25 March 2026, the singer posted a picture of a handwritten note from her partner, welcoming her home after her gruelling stay in Biggie's house.

Accompanied by a bouquet, the sweet gesture highlighted a softer side to the star’s life, proving that while she was busy competing for the grand prize, her partner was counting down the days until her return.

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"Every petal is a small reminder of how much I've missed you. Your smile, your presence and that gorgeous face. Welcome home, Lili."

She captioned the post with a playful "My man, my man," signalling to her followers that she is officially off the market and happier than ever.

Liema Pantsi posted a picture of a sweet letter from her boyfriend after she returned home from winning 'BBMzansi.' Image: Xolidladlaxoli

Source: Twitter

Many fans praised Liema's boyfriend for being the ultimate "standard" in a relationship. This, after he was spotted at the BBMzansi finale on stage, celebrating his partner's victory with her.

Supporters noted that Quan was the biggest driver in Liema's campaign to victory, consistently rallying her fans behind the scenes while she was cut off from the outside world.

From organising voting marathons to keeping her social media buzzing with highlights of her best moments in the house, Quan’s dedication proved that he was more than just a partner; he was her most loyal strategist.

See Liema Pantsi's post below.

Fans gush over Liema Pantsi's relationship

Online users flooded the comment section, gushing over the cute couple and Quan's heartwarming gesture. Read some of the comments below.

msjayset cheered:

"Love lives here! Maratongfontein, Q&L."

toxic_heart_jenny remarked:

"Present boyfriend."

theresaedwina said:

"May God bless and protect Liema, always and forever. May God bless all who love Liema."

msjayset wrote:

"They really look good together."

xoliswabanda3 was excited:

"My new ship, where is our fanbase, guys?"

cyonce_qeqe added:

"My cute couple."

Despite her controversial love triangle with former housemate Jareed, fans can attest that Liema looks happier and more stable than before, and is enjoying her gone girl glow.

Fans gushed over Liema Pantsi's relationship. Image: liyema_pantsi

Source: Instagram

Sannah Mchunu jokingly asks Liema Pantsi for money

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Sannah Mchunu jokingly asking Liema Pantsi for money.

Following her win on Big Brother Mzansi, the actress thought she could ask for a small amount; however, her request left many followers in stitches.

Source: Briefly News