Sannah Mchunu left social media in stitches over her hilarious request to Liema Pantsi

The actress quietly slid into the latest Big Brother Mzansi winner's DMs, asking for a small donation once the funds finally reflect in her bank account

Fans and peers could barely contain their laughter at Ma Sannah's sense of humour and relatable requests

Sannah Mchunu jokingly asked 'BBMzansi' winner Liema Pantsi for money.

Source: Instagram

Former Gomora actress Sannah Mchunu wasted no time in contacting Big Brother Mzansi winner Liema Pantsi once she was officially handed the crown on Sunday, 22 March 2026.

Taking to her Instagram page just days later, on 26 March, Mchunu sent the singer a direct message, asking whether Biggie had kept true to his word and deposited the cash prize in her bank account.

"Hi cc. Ayika reflecti lanto (Has it reflected yet)?"

As the latest winner of the popular competition, Liema walked away R2 million richer, and Sannah Mchunu jokingly asked for a R50 000 loan in the post caption, with absolutely no intention of paying it back.

"If she could just borrow me R50k, I will return it on the 31st of February."

Renowned for her ability to breathe life into every character, the actress has also become a social media sensation for her signature blend of wit and relatability.

Her post quickly went viral, garnering thousands of likes and hundreds of comments from fans and peers who were hysterical with laughter at Sannah's bold and unfiltered wit.

See Sannah Mchunu's post below.

Social media erupts over Sannah Mchunu's post

The comment section was flooded with laughing emojis from followers who couldn’t get enough of Sannah Mchunu's hilarious request and unapologetic delivery. Read some of the comments below.

Somizi Mhlongo, who previously offered Liema Pantsi money, joked:

"It's in. Remember that I'm the owner of the production. I delivered the money this morning at her home."

djhappygalsa promised:

"Once everything is finally in place, I'll bless you with R5k."

koocy67 laughed:

"You don't have peace."

Fans and peers were hysterical over Sannah Mchunu's plea to Liema Pantsi. Images: sanamchunu7, liyema_pantsi

Source: Instagram

nomsa_glamourmom was in stitches:

"Weh, sana, when do you get time to think about these things?"

makhumalo_2u showed love to Sannah Mchunu:

"@sanamchunu7, my dear, you will always be famous."

kokie6978 added:

"The way Liema receives so much love from our legends, I wish they could advise her not to invest money into music. I don't trust record labels, shame."

While Liema has yet to respond to Sannah's humble yet witty request, those in the comment section couldn't help but admire the actress's sense of humour.

Musa Mseleku declares support for Liema Pantsi

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Musa Mseleku celebrating Liema Pantsi's victory on Big Brother Mzansi.

The famous polygamist sent a shout-out to Mzansi for helping Liema secure the grand prize; however, his post was not without rave reactions from his followers.

Online users were stunned to learn that not only did Mseleku seemingly watch the show, but that he was also a Lily.

Source: Briefly News