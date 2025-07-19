South Africans were amazed by Sannah Mchunu’s work ethic when she chatted with the people at Power 98.7

Her interview went viral after the station posted a powerful snippet on their TikTok and garnered over 785K views

Social media praised the star for her undeniable talent and discussed her success in the comments

Sannah Mchunu has become South Africa’s sweetheart after starring in the Mzansi Magic soapie, Gomora.

Sannah Mchunu shared how she prepared for her award-winning role in 'Gomora'. Image: @Oupa Bopape/Gallo Images

Source: Getty Images

The star had been acting long before she scored her big role as Zodwa and had been a part of Mzansi’s Lokshin Bioskop projects. Her determination to keep going, despite being rejected multiple times, is what taught her how to stand out.

In an interview with Power 98.7 yesterday, Mchunu discussed how she was able to excel in her role on Gomora. The actress also encouraged young people to stay in school after explaining her hard journey.

Sannah Mchunu shares how she aced role in Gomora

Mchunu has become a big part of South African television. The actress won many hearts when she starred in the now-discontinued Mzansi Magic soapie, Gomora.

Mchunu played a single mother in distress, and her portrayal of the character touched many people. In yesterday’s interview with Power 98.7, the actress explained that she was well prepared to play Zodwa.

She did a lot of research on the character by travelling to Gomora in Alexandra from Soweto and disguising herself to peacefully observe how people lived in the area. Mchunu picked up a lot of her famous and funny dialect from the locals she studied.

Although she’s grateful to God for her prosperous career as she is now about to join one of the country’s long-running soapies, Generations: The Legacy, she urged youngsters to stay in school:

“It’s really not easy. Remember, we can go years without booking a job. We attend auditions but barely receive a callback because the directors know exactly who they want. There are times I wish I had listened to my parents and gone to school because I wouldn’t be hustling for a job.”

Mchunu also shared that she moved back home to Soweto from the suburbs after things went quiet in her career. She was stunned by the level of poverty she had to face:

“I used to buy vetkoeks worth 50c and save some for the next day.”

Watch the TikTok video below:

SA praises Sannah Mchunu’s work ethic

Social media users enjoyed the star’s story and left lovely messages in the comments:

Sannah Mchunu shared a bit of her life before she landed her award-winning role as Zodwa in 'Gomora'. Image: @Oupa Bopape/Gallo Images

Source: Getty Images

@uFanelesibonge 🩺wrote:

“She's an example of talent meeting professionalism.”

@Mthiyane omuhle♥️said:

“You didn’t get those awards by mistake, you earned them, Mama, and you will always be remembered.”

@Nkittab highlighted:

“She respects her craft, yho.”

@Snands shared:

“You nailed that role, Mzozozo.”

@CebelihleSibiya commented:

“You outdid yourself, KaMacingwane. South Africa owes you a lot.”

@MrDust_Bin explained:

“This is what you call a professional and a work ethic. It sets you apart from people who are not really for the art but for the fame. Actors actually study characters to embody the character in the best way.”

