Sannah Mchunu is beaming with pride after bagging a Briefly News Entertainment Award

The Gomora actress was honoured as the Best Actress for her outstanding performances

Sannah's supporters celebrated the big win and showered her with praise

Sannah Mchunu and her supporters reacted to her victory at the Briefly News Entertainment Awards. Images: sanamchunu7

Source: Instagram

The results are out, and the Briefly News Entertainment Awards have announced the winners. Gomora actress Sannah Mchunu bagged herself the Best Actress award and is celebrating the win with her supporters.

Sannah Mchunu celebrates Briefly News Awards win

Sannah Mchunu is starting 2024 on a grand note! The actress has been announced as the winner of the coveted Best Actress award at the Briefly News Entertainment Awards.

Competing against some of the best stars in Mzansi, Sannah came out victorious and couldn't contain her excitement:

"You guys made my day! I feel like breakdancing; I even forgot I have the flu!"

The mother of seven told Briefly News that the nomination was a testament to God's divine timing:

"It's true when they say there's a time for everything; there's a time for crying and a time for celebration; they're referring to moments like these. Thank you so much to everyone who has supported me; I'm nothing without my support system."

In an Instagram post, the eKasi: Our Stories star bragged about her win:

"'Sana, where did you study acting?' eUniversity of LIFE!"

Mzansi reacts to Sannah Mchunu's award win

Sure enough, fans couldn't wait to celebrate Sannah's Briefly News Awards win, saying it was well deserved:

South African actress Lerato Mvelase praised Sannah:

"Chomi! God-given."

Former Generations star Winnie Ntshaba said:

"Listen! The way I love you on ICALA!"

ms_mpofana said:

"Well deserved!"

zakhokuhle_izintokazamagolwane confirmed:

"You did the things! When we speak of talented actors, you are among them. We love you so much!"

mossthulani_ cheered:

"Congratulations, Mzozozo. Look at God!"

rebotilejordannare congratulated Sannah:

"My favourite of all times. You are the best, mama!"

Source: Briefly News