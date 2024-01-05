Naledi Aphiwe is over the moon after bagging a nomination for the Briefly News Entertainment Awards

The budding singer says her Influencer of the Year nomination is a big deal to her

Naledi told Briefly News that she's grateful to her supporters for holding her down

Naledi Aphiwe couldn't contain her excitement after bagging a nomination for Top Influencer of the Year at the Briefly News Entertainment Awards. Images: naledi_aphiwe_.

Source: Instagram

Our girl Naledi Aphiwe can't contain her excitement after bagging a nod at the first Briefly News Entertainment Awards.

Known for her collaboration with Chris Brown, which made her a viral sensation, Naledi spoke to Briefly News about her budding career and her reaction to the nomination.

Naledi Aphiwe grateful for Briefly News Awards nod

"Thank you so much for the nomination! Yoh, I was so surprised. I saw it on social media. The fact that there are other big influencers who weren't nominated and I was. I was surprised. I'm also the youngest!"

Naledi speaks about going into music

"I only started properly making music after the Chris Brown thing. He posted me in 2022, I was in grade 10, and now I'm going to do grade 12."

"After that, I got such a huge following on social media, and it really influenced me to get into music."

Naledi Aphiwe shows love to fans

"I'd just like to thank everyone who voted and is voting for me. I really appreciate their support and presence in my life; it means a lot to me. Thank you so much."

Naledi, who is currently leading in her category, opened up about being nervous about the outcome of the awards, saying she's been encouraging her fans to vote for her.

"I've been pushing for votes. I checked everyone else, and I saw that it's only me who has been asking for votes from my fans, so I hope I make it. I'm so nervous!"

Wiseman Mncube excited over Briefly News nomination

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared Wiseman Mncube's reaction to being recognised in the Best Actor of the Year category at the Briefly News Entertainment Awards.

In a very tight competition with the likes of S'dumo Mtshali and Nay Maps, Wiseman gave a heartfelt thank you to his supporters.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News