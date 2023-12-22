The ongoing voting for the Briefly News Entertainment Awards sees fan favourites leading in various categories

Naledi Aphiwe Myongwane is currently leading the Influencer of the Year category

Penny Ntuli is closely trailing behind Naledi, making for tough competition in the category

The voting for the Briefly News Entertainment Awards is still ongoing and many of the fans' favourites are leading in the polls. The Influencer of the Year category has the most competition and two stars are going head to head in the first and second places.

Naledi Aphiwe and Penny Ntuli are leading in the Briefly Awards Influencer of the Year Category. Image: @kay.yarms, @naledi_aphiwe and @pennyntuli

Source: Instagram

Naledi Aphiwe leads in the Influencer of the Year category

Singer, songwriter, artist and media personality Naledi Aphiwe Myongwane is currently Mzansi's "IT" girl. The talented star who became an international sensation after Chris Brown sampled her song in his new track Shooter is currently leading the category.

Penny Ntuli following closely behind Naledi

The competition is tough in the Influencer category. Fans have been casting votes for the stars and radio presenter, internet personality, brand and PR specialist, event facilitator and actress Penny Ntuli for is popularly known as the host of Early Risers and Urban Top 40 on Gagasi FM is following closely behind Naledi Aphiwe.

PD Jokes currently at number three in the polls

Comedian and MC Prince Dube who is popularly known by his stage name PD Jokes is also coming through with votes from his leion of fans and followers. The star has garnered a significant amount of votes since voting began two weeks ago.

Kay Yarms trails slightly behind

Kay Yarms is trailing slightly behind PD Jokes. The renowned beauty influencer who has made an impact in the beauty industry is getting more comments every day from her fans and followers.

Check out more categories and vote for your favourite stars here.

What are the Briefly News Entertainment Awards about?

Briefly News previously reported that get ready to roll out the virtual red carpet because the entertainment world will witness the most exciting event of the year – the Briefly News Entertainment Awards!

It's the first time these prestigious awards are taking place, and the buzz is growing. With voting now open and set to close on 5 January 2024, it's time for all you entertainment lovers to make your voices heard and crown the true movers and shakers in the local entertainment scene.

