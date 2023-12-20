South African actor Linda Nxumalo, known for his role as Sokalezwe in House of Zwide , has risen to fame and is praised for his acting skills

South African actor Linda Nxumalo who plays the role of Sokalezwe in the popular telenovela House of Zwide is among the upcoming male actors in Mzansi. The star who is undoubtedly a fan favourite has been hailed for his acting skills.

Linda Nxumalo's rise to fame

Linda Nxumalo reportedly comes from a poor background. According to various reports on social media, the star moved from Durban to Johannesburg to pursue his acting career.

Unfortunately for him, life in Joburg was not easy as he allegedly resorted to working as a waiter in a restaurant to make ends meet before his big break in House of Zwide.

According to Tiem News, the star who is one of the main characters gets paid handsomely for his role. Per the publication, the upcoming star who has a recurring role takes home a cool R40 000 every month. The salary range also differs depending on how many appearances he made in the month.

Linda Nxumalo's journey inspires many

Linda Nxumalo's journey to the top has not been an easy one. The star went from serving tables in a restaurant to being one of the most promising stars in the country. Fans should learn a thing or two from him.

