Bhekisizwe Mahlawe discussed the challenges of portraying his Uzalo character, Prince

He revealed that he researched for the role by interacting with individuals who had been to prison and those who have been Ben 10s

Mahlawe also emphasised the synergy between his acting and music careers, stating that both involve storytelling

Bhekisizwe Mahlawe has been gracing our screens for years. The star has appeared in several shows including Durban Gen, Generations, Isibaya and now Uzalo. The talented actor and musician recently opened up about how he is nailing his role as Madlala's Ben 10 and music career.

‘Uzalo’ actor Bhekisizwe Mahlawe recently discussed the challenges of balancing acting and music. Image: @bhekisizwe_mahlawe

Source: Instagram

Bhekisizwe Mahlawe on his role in Uzalo

Talented South African actor Bhekisizwe Mahlala recently chatted about his role as Prince on the popular soapie, Uzalo. Speaking exclusively to Briefly News, Mahlala said playing the role of Prince was a bit challenging because he could not relate.

He reviewed that he had to hang out with people who had been in prison before and men who have dated older women to be able to play the role.

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

"At first I had to do my research because I have never been to prison and I have never been a Ben 10. I had to stick around people who have been to prison to understand how things work there so I could understand the character.

"I also reached out to one or two guys who have dated older women, just to get an insight and also to help me understand the character."

Uzalo star opens up about balancing acting and singing

Bhekisizwe Mahlawe recently started persuing music. The actor said he has been able to pursue both careers because he is passionate about content creation and telling stories.

"They work hand in hand because it's all about telling stories. If you do music you are telling stories and when you are acting you are also telling stories. Sometimes what my character does inspires me to write music. So it feeds one another because it draws inspiration from one another."

Bhekisizwe Mahlawe chats about the challenges he faces

Being an actor and a singer has its pros and cons. The star told Briefly News that one of the biggest challenge he is facing in both careers is having people who think he should stick to one profession.

"People just have that perception that since I am am an actor I should never venture into music not knowing that when you are trained as an artist you do different activities which fall under the same umbrella. For me music was my first love before I even started acting.

"I started acting professionally but I was a musician and I was performing in my home talent. It has always been there. People are gradually accepting me as a musician."

Bhekisizwe Mahlawe reveal the benefits of persuing both careers

The actor and musician is hitting two birds with one stone by persuing music and acting. He revealed that unlike before, he is now getting double bookings as a musician and also to do appearances as an actor.

"The most rewarding aspect is that as an actor you only getting bookings to do appearances. But now since I juggle the two, they book me as an artist who will come and perform and also as an actor doing an appearance. So the money will be a bit higher.

"Another benefit is that if one is low, I can focus on the other one. It also brings different income streams."

Uzalo star open up about what Mzansi can expect

Mahlawe is working hard behind the scenes to bring fans the content they signed up for. He said he has an upcoming Netflix series and a number of music collaborations including one with the legendary Zola 7 that his fans should look out for.

Zithulele Khwela wins court battle against Umkhokha: The Curse

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Zithulele Khwela has officially won his case with Umkhokha: The Curse. Following his bid to take the show's producers to court over non-payment, Khwela came out victorious and will finally receive his royalties for producing the soundtrack.

Mzansi Magic's popular series, Umkhokha: The Curse, has been involved in a heated legal battle with Zithulele Khwela over royalties.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News