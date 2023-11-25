Kaizer Chiefs icon Jabu Mahlangu Pule has caught wind of the hateful messages he receives online

The former soccer player put the trolls on blast and said he does not care because he has reached that mature age

He said the trolls hated him for the mistakes he made when he was a 19-year-old boy

Former Kaizer Chiefs Player Jabu Mahlangu says he does not care about the online haters. Image: @jabumahlangu12

Source: Instagram

Jabu Mahlangu Pule is one person who does not let social media hate get to him. In a recent interview, the former soccer star mentioned how he does not allow haters to get to him.

Mahlangu sends scathing message to trolls

In a viral YouTube video, the former Kaizer Chiefs icon Jabu Mahlangu Pule addressed the hateful comments he receives online.

An unbothered Jabu said he does not care because he has reached the mature age of 43. He also mentioned that the trolls hated him for the mistakes he made when he was a 19-year-old boy.

“I don’t care any more at this age, I am 43 years old. They assassinated my character from when I was 19 years old and my first season as a professional footballer — that’s how cruel people are.

“They did that based on the mistakes made by a young man who was 19. They expected me to live life like I am 43 years old, as I am now. It was not possible, but I have learnt from my mistakes and everyone has their own skeletons.”

Jabu Pule blasted by fans following drinking video

Fans sent worrisome messages after Jabu Pule shared a video of him drinking. Many questioned why he was drinking when he mentioned that he had quit alcohol.

Fans questioned his well-being and health, more so after he was seen stumbling and almost struggling to walk.

One netizens said:

"You and Patrick Mbuthu nearly killed me in those years when you drinking so much but now nfetho is your time ishayele ibeer yakho!"

Jabu Pule gives Murdah Bongz his flowers

In a previous report from Briefly News, Jabu Mahlangu lauded DJ Zinhle's husband, Murdah Bongz, for his timeless music.

Jabu said Murdah should continue making the nation dance with his amazing beats.

