After trending alongside Kelly Rowland, Anele Mdoda is unfazed by trolls as she lives her best life on her holiday

The radio host has a history with the US singer and Mzansi peeps never fail to remind her of the comments she made about Kelly's looks a while back

Anele is ignoring the hate and sipping champagne in the Maldives as she says, "Cheers to the freakin weekend"

Anele is dusting off the haters and living the dream in warm coastal waters. After the 947 breakfast show host found herself trending on Twitter for being seen in a photo in the same bathing suit as Kelly Rowland, she is choosing her peace and ignoring the noise.

Anele Mdoda chooses her peace as she ignores trolls who are keeping the yellow swimming costume trending. Image: @zinathu and @kellyrowland

In 2019, Mdoda made a comment that suggested that Kelly is not as beautiful as people make her out to be. Anele went as far as suggesting that Rowland loses her looks as soon as she wipes her make-up off. Since then, people have never let Mdoda forget her words, reports TimesLive.

Tweeps reignited the Kelly and Anele fire after the two posted photos wearing the exact same yellow swimming costume with similar settings in the background. Some followers even believe that the photos were not a coincidence but rather a jab from Kelly at Anele, reports News24.

While the Twitter streets run wild with theories, Anele remains vibing and thriving in her yellow number in the Maldives. She posted a snap captioned:

"Cheers to the freakin weekend"

As expected, tweeps still had a lot to say despite her minding her business.

@Ace31284911 commented:

"You pretend to be happy but we all know you are breathing through the wound, we love Kelly Rowland so much, she is so beautiful"

@Billi_TheGOAT added:

"It's safe to say that Anele is never meeting Beyonce again. Because if Kelly knows, then Beyonce has definitely heard about it"

A few followers came to Anele's defence to fight off the trolls.

@_Lee_fit wrote:

"Body shaming is unattractive... Embrace your beauty with your perfect imperfections. Who cares what the Americans say? Ha re ba itsi, a ba re itsi"

@KNKhunou sharply said:

"You're at work or unemployed right now and you think a person on holiday is unhappy..?"

