Yikes: Anele Mdoda gets cooked by Americans defending Kelly Rowland

American social media users have found Anele Mdoda and saw what she said about their beloved Kelly Rowland

The defensive group held nothing back while defending their queen and Anele was dragged to heck and back

Unfortunately, Mzansi social media users did nothing to defend Mdoda and some even threw her further under the bus

Oh no. Americans seem to have found Kelly Rowland’s post shading Anele and they too, decided to hop on the hate train. If there’s one thing about American social media users, they show no mercy.

Americans have found Anele and showed no mercy.

Source: Getty Images

Anele was dragged left, right and center by peeps who simply could not believe how she had the audacity to criticise their Kelly Rowland’s physical appearance.

The post from Kelly Rowland that has caused this mess saw the singer pictured in a beautiful yellow swimsuit that was identical to one shared by Anele a few weeks ago.

Although Kelly didn’t directly tag Anele, the reference was just too much of a coincidence to let slide.

Check out some of the reactions from American social media users, they held nothing back:

@hereimsaint said:

“And the fact that the girl isn’t ugly she’s a cute thick woman but that comment made her ugly.”

@crangata said:

“Dear Americans. On behalf of people from Cape Town, South Africa- I would like to distance us from Anele. We do not know that woman. She is from a state called Johannesburg.”

@brianlebang said:

“A simple apology and admitting the words she said that day escaped through the gap of her teeth could have saved her from what's happening today.”

@jaronxavier said:

“It’s the way she holding the champagne flute.”

@kamo_rodney said:

“We warned her guys here in South Africa but she didn't listen, do as you want ka yena.”

It’s been flames for Anele ever since Kelly uploaded the petty picture.

Kelly Rowland claps back, wears identical swimsuit as Anele and looks sizzling

Kelly Rowland trended on Thursday morning after Mzansi spied that she was wearing a swimsuit identical to her #1 ‘hater’, Anele Mdoda.

The incident could have, of course, been a coincidence but with the history that the pair share, many felt that sis did it on purpose.

Twitter user @sithalekgoagelo put the pictures of the two women side-by-side and said:

“Tell me this is photoshopped please, no, Kelly is now doing this on purpose. Anele won’t rest shame.”

