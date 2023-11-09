Former Kaizer Chiefs player, Jabu Mahlangu has fans worried about his well-being after seeing a video of him drinking

The soccer legend shared videos on his Instagram page drinking a beer and stumbling

Mzansi is worried about the former Amakhosi star and gave their two cents on his recent behaviour

Former Kaizer Chiefs player, Jabu Pule Mahlangu had netizens concerned about his well-being after he posted a series of videos drinking alcohol. Images: jabumahlangu12

Oh no! Is Jabu Pule Mahlangu back on the binge? The former Kaizer Chiefs star shared videos on his Instagram page of him stumbling and drinking alcohol. Opinions were divided as some netizens were concerned about the soccer legend while others endorsed his behaviour.

Jabu Mahlangu posts disturbing videos drinking

Former Kaizer Chiefs star, Jabu Mahlangu appears to be living carefree after he shared a series of videos drinking alcohol at his house.

The soccer legend recorded videos in his backyard enjoying a cold one, even stumbled a few times trying to make his way to his seat. In the early 2000s, Mahlangu was sacked from several clubs due to alcoholism, this led him to seek help and go to rehab:

"This is my house."

Mzansi weighs in on Jabu Mahlangu's videos

Netizens are divided in opinion and many cheered Mahlangu on for enjoying himself. The soccer legend recently had social media buzzing when he gave Murdah Bongz his flowers.

johnposholi confessed to Mahlangu:

"You and Patrick Mbuthu nearly killed me in those years when you drinking so much but now nfetho is your time ishayele ibeer yakho!"

ganishongwe could relate:

"Beer in your house is 1 of the best feelings!"

lwandile_17 said:

"The real Ngwana wa tshwenya!"

khabzaizo responded:

"Well done Shuffle enjoy mfowethu."

On the other hand, some netizens weren't impressed with Mahlangu's behaviour and called him out:

pumlani_chayil asked:

"So you just wanted to show us that??"

uncleoswald_ozzy asked Mahlangu:

"Didn't you quit alcohol?"

jabumahlangu12 responded:

"@uncleoswald_ozzy ayifuni wena. Do you have child ona 43 years?"

_iam_ika was confused:

"What's really happening here?"

