Kabza De Small Video Sparks Alcoholism Claims, Mzansi Weighs In: “That’s a Phuza Face for Days”
- Kabza De Small is being dragged on social media for alcoholism claims
- The Amapiano DJ has caused an online stir after a video of him looking intoxicated reached the socials
- Mzansi reacted to Kabza's clip and gave him a bombastic side-eye
A video of Kabza De Small looking intoxicated is making rounds online with netizens claiming alcoholism. The Amapiano DJ is being dragged for looking drunk after a clip of him getting a haircut surfaced on the internet. Some online users expressed concern over Kabza's well-being.
Kabza De Small accused of alcoholism
In a video posted by the popular barbershop, Legend's Barbershop, Kabza is seen getting a trim and appears visibly exhausted.
From the short walk to the Legends Barber bus right to his close-ups while getting his haircut, Kabza appears tired as he smiles at the camera with his eyes barely open.
"Every King Needs Legendary Haircut."
Mzansi weighs in on Kabza's appearance
The DJ is one of the hardest-working musicians in Mzansi, with back-to-back shows and practically living in the studio from all the hits he's produced.
This also matches up with his exorbitant booking fee with Scorpion Kings which starts from a whooping R200 000.
Followers seemed concerned as they responded to the clip pointing out Kabza's fatigue, with many fingers pointing at alcohol abuse.
tuff____gong said:
"Kabza should stop drinking. Yoh he's only 30!"
kieran_kizo asked:
"Why does he want to cry?"
tshepodudu responded:
"Alcohol and fatigue."
cooper_sika_ commented:
"He doesn't get the time to sleep and alcohol keeps him awake because of gigs and producing music."
tshepodudu posted:
"Alcohol will finish this guy."
dj_zukisa added:
"Always looks high!"
thabangsta said:
"Phuza face for days!"
gotta.lov3__junior responded:
"Yea no… Kabelomotha looks drunk all the time."
boikiemaradonamametse posted:
"I think it's lack of rest, my eyes do that too."
Kabza's age confuses Mzansi
In a recent post, Briefly News shared online reactions to an old photo of Kabza De Small that left social media users puzzled over the DJ's supposed age.
The publication also shared a clip from the Nana Thula hitmaker's travel vlog that had Mzansi in their feels over an unreleased song.
