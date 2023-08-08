A young throwback of the Scorpion King had Msanzi feeling all warm inside

One Twitter user dug up a half-decade-old video of Amapiano hitmaker Kabza De Samll doing his thing in a home studio

The video caused nostalgia for the original piano sound and confusion about the producer's age

An old video of Kabza De Small in his youth has resurfaced, sparking an online debate about his age. Images: @kabelomotha_.

Source: Instagram

Kabza De Small had some netizens debating about his age when an old video of the DJ resurfaced online.

Young-looking Kabza De Small goes online

A video of the younger version of groove hitmaker Kabza De Small made its way back on social media.

Kabza is seen vibing to one of the first mainstream Amapiano sounds in a home-based studio.

Twitter user Lord of the Plugs uploaded the video with the caption:

"18 years old Kabza de Small in the year 2018."

Watch the video below:

Tweeps debate about Kabza's age

Social media users gathered around the post to appreciate the music, but most people picked up something in the caption, 30-year-old Kabza's age. These are some of the comments:

@no_time_4_games: laughed:

"Kabza seeing this post and wishing he was 23 years old."

@SadikiMulisa was surprised:

"Hevhan, so he’s always looked like this?"

@BradTheDiamond reprimanded:

"Don’t lie on a public platform chief."

@its_velisa1 corrected:

"Kabza De Small was 26 years in 2018."

@majozi4 said:

"That time he looks like a 40+ grootman."

@Thabanamojalefa laughed as well:

"Ai is not make sure about his age but you guys said it’s alcohol mos."

@Kagiso_Phahla questioned:

"So Kabza is 23 this year?"

@Koloi_emjay was surprised:

"Not you saying Kabza is a 2k."

@huli_longtom couldn't believe it:

"Are you trying to tell us that Kabza is 23 this year? That's a lie."

@T_Meeeeeeee said:

"I refuse to be older than Kabza."

@BTembe37 was impressed:

"Yerrrr 18 producing such quality?"

Kabza and Maphorisa sued for R1M

In another Briefly News report, Thabiso Tshabalala, a businessman, came forward to accuse Kabza De Small and Maphorisa of stealing his brainchild.

He sued the pair for his share of R1M from the profits made in the Scorpion Kings Live At Sun Arena show, claiming he came up with the idea, but the producers used it as their own.

