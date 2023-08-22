Kabza De Small has had the streets buzzing throughout his career and never drops the ball

The popular DJ recently shared a video of himself on the road with his team while an unknown song plays in the background

Fans are losing their minds over Khabazela, already predicting a lit festive season led by Kabza

Kabza De Small has fans going crazy over his unreleased song 'Khabazela' from his travel vlog. Image: kabelomotha_.

Source: Instagram

Kabza De Small has a new hit on the way and recently previewed it to his followers. The Piano King shared a travel vlog playing the unreleased Khabazela song and fans are waiting in anticipation.

Kabza previews a new song

Kabza De Small recently dropped a life-on-the-road video of him travelling between shows with his crew. In the clip, the DJ previewed an unreleased Amapiano song, Khabazela featuring Mashudu.

Kabza has been known to tease fans with new music time and again. During the pandemic lockdown, the piano DJ often posted of himself in the studio playing new songs.

He recently rocked Channel O's Konka Live show and left fans bowing and singing his praises.

Fans react to Khabazela

As one would expect, fans dropped countless fire-flame emojis in response to the song, one user referred to Kabza as "thee maestro."

mashudu_vocalist responded:

"Yohh, this song!"

beast_rsa said:

"Kanjalo Nje Mancane."

mkayzondy responded:

"Durban is beautiful bafethu, iyasho lengoma engemuva."

theyanos_plug posted:

"Asambe!"

enzo__sza said:

"Grammy this man already!"

djfaxSA commented:

"New Music Loading!!"

Thabo_Ramphisa added:

"Mashudu can sing!"

theesramana posted:

"Yeses, the way this broer & the pianohub/ new money gang broers cook is just different, like what the hell is that string sound in the back, kabelo motha is something else!"

Amapiano moves the masses

In recent reports, Briefly News showed just how infectious Amapiano is. Not even security guards could keep their composure.

The genre has grown to unimaginable heights over the years and despite the constant debate of where it originates, the fact of its superiority remains.

The publication also shared reactions over a church member's Amapiano dance moves in the middle of a sermon, clearly bitten by the Amapiano bug.

