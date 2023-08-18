A security guard's infectious dance moves to an amapiano song have taken the internet by storm

The TikTok video of the young hun's performance has gone viral with over 6 million views

With footwork that's as captivating as it is unexpected, the guard's video has garnered widespread attention and admiration

PAY ATTENTION: Check out our special project with inspiring stories of women who overcome the challenges to succeed in construction: Women of Wonder: Building the Future!

Security guard dances in sync with the amapiano beat at a music festival. Images: @halfports/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

A security guard has gone viral for dancing to the beat of an amapiano song.

Security guard can't help but dance to the beat of an amapiano song

A young lady working as security at a music festival has gone viral on Tiktok. The video has been viewed over 6 million times and shows the security guard grooving to the music while she is on duty.

The post was uploaded by @halfports, who captured the routine, which captured the lady's irresistible dance moves, infusing the vibrant energy of the amapiano genre.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to security gurad vibing to amapiano hit

Viewers have praised the video for its positivity and energy. The guard's spontaneous rhythm has sparked widespread joy, showcasing the power of music to bring smiles to faces worldwide. Many people have commented on how refreshing it is to see someone so happy and carefree.

People flocked to the comment section to share their views:

@C L A I R E N C E said:

"Celine Dion being amapiano."

@Nana Kojo laughed:

"Not Celine Dion vibing to amapiano."

@W said:

"Donatella Versace, what are you doing here?"

@ShanyGir was shocked:

"Haibo Celine Dion."

@jaayfiasco_ loved it:

"She needs to enjoy her shift. Can't be mad."

@Saz said:

"She's a good dancer. Amapiano music."

Polish dancer nails amapiano dance moves in TikTok, sending Mzansi into a frenzy: “Your SA name is Amahle now”

In similar stories, Briefly News reported about a Polish dancer who killed the amapiano dance moves.

The Afro dancer has changed all of that Mzansi went crazy over a recent video of the Polish dancer flawlessly executing the latest amapiano dance moves.

The post went viral, while social media users praised her skills and said that she danced better than some locals.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News