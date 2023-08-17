A woman from Johannesburg posted a video of herself getting her first car which was a Suzuki Swift

In the post, you can see that the woman is pleased and has strong feelings of accomplishment as she gets her new vehicle

Mzansi peeps were extremely happy about the young hun's massive achievement and the colour she chose

Johannesburg woman buys herself a Suzuki Swift in red. Images: @gugu_tooshort/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

A Johannesburg woman trended on TikTok after sharing a post of herself buying her first car.

Johannesburg woman's TikTok video of buying the first car inspires others

The young woman known as @gugu_tooshort on social media shared the celebratory moment. The video shows the woman going to a car dealership and picking up her new Suzuki Swift. The lady is visibly emotional as she takes possession of her new car.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi weighs in on young hun's Suzuki Swift.

The video has inspired many people on TikTok, who have commented on how heartwarming and inspiring it is. Some people have said the video motivated them to work harder to achieve their dreams.

People flocked to the comment section to share their views:

@oratileletsholo14 said:

"Congratulations, sisi."

@MZknightmare112 sent well wishes:

"Congratulations, and you looked beautiful."

@Thandazo_dube commented:

"Congratulations Gugu! Keep inspiring."

@Mato Thantsha said:

"Girl, congratulations, hey, I am so happy for you, hey."

@NOMTHANDAZO commented:

"congratulations usebenzile mtase."

@Ximatsatsa Carlie N' applauded her:

"Congratulations, and welcome to the Suzuki family."

@Saz said:

"Love the colour"

