Virtual premium groover platform Konka Live was topping Twitter trends as some major DJs appeared on lineups

The live music show promised lots of fun with big names such as Kabza de Small, whose set stood out

Viewers of Konka Live took to Twitter, and many gave their honest opinions about the musicians' set

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News launched a YouTube channel Briefly TV. Subscribe now!

Channel O broadcasted KONKA Live, and there were some major DJ artists in their lineup. Online users could not get enough of Kabza De Small.

Kabza De Smal was on Konka Live on Channel O, where he played a lit amapiano set that had fans stanning. Image: Instagram/kabelomotha_/Facebook/Konka

Source: TikTok

Viewers who tuned in to watch the show were raving about Kabza's performance. Other artists who were on the show included Kelvin Momo, Mellow & Sleazy.

Kabz De Small rocks Konka Live

Channel O posted snippets of some of the Konka Live DJs. The TV programme's namesake is a club in Soweto, and they brought out some big names that had people dancing to amapiano in the lounge and at home.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Kabza De Small was the second to play at Konka Live. Watch the video below:

Fans gush over DJ Kabza De Small

Fans of the musician were excited to see him on the lineup. Some supporters dubbed the DJ the King of amapiano.

GvgHlubza22130 said:

"Motha to the world,"

@Sai_bhuddah commented:

King of Amapiano! Never disappoints, yanos got some great ladies

@AquamanMoyo wrote:

"Undisputed king."

@Babalo580344 gushed:

"The G.O.A.T."

@Babalo580344 added:

"Kabza De small approve in bizana."

Who else played at Konka?

Kabza was only one of many who appeared on Konka Live. Kelvin Momo opened the night with his set followers by Mellow & Sleazy, who closed the show.

"Anisafuni vele ukugcoka": Pabi's BET send-off party outfit fails to impressSA

Briefly News previously reported that Pabi Cooper's carefree sense of style has been criticised after she rocked revealing clothes for her BET Awards send-off party.

Taking to Twitter on 18 June, Pabi dropped a video rocking a mini skirt that barely left anything to the imagination. The Dali Wam hitmaker paired the shorts with a crop top and accessorised the look with gloves and a small Louis Vuitton handbag.

In the caption, Pabi wrote that she was attending her BET Awards send-off party at KONKA. According to Billboard, BET Awards will premiere on 25 June. Pabi is nominated for Viewers Choice: Best Bew International Act reported TimesLIVE.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News