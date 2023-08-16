A video of a little girl demonstrating a lit dance routine has been doing the rounds on social media

The TikTok video shows the child moving along to the amapiano beat at a kiddie's birthday party

Many South Africans were entertained by the footage and responded with adoring comments

A little girl wowed South African netizens with her impressive dance routine at a kiddie's playground.

A girl brought the vibe and entertainment to a kiddie's playground birthday party. Image: @lera2bacela/TikTok

Talented girl shows off lit dance routine at birthday party

A video posted in TikTok by the child's mother, @lera2bacela shows the talented little girl dancing with much skill to an amapiano song. She is seen shaking, moving and glitching her body along to the rhythm.

"One thing about my daughter she will dance...we had hers and her baby brother's birthday celebration," @lera2bacela wrote.

The mother also teased that the child brought a Konka night club vibe to the kiddies party.

Konka is a high-end club located in South Africa. The club is known for being posh, a feature which makes it boast a huge celebrity attendance, including influencers, socialites, artists, and even politicians.

South Africans entertained by girl's dance moves

Mzansi people love dance and music, so it was no surprise that they showered the little girl with love in the comments section, complimenting her vibe.

Thandi Mayekiso wrote:

"That’s why mama bought Trompies outfit cos only Legend will understand ."

Khuselokuhlekonke Gcwensa commented:

"Ngihlulwa unana ❤️❤️❤️."

Rori_Gazi said:

"10 past four indlu eyawa."

nonsikelelondabez replied:

"Kodwa wayethathwephi lo bundle odansa kahle kanje."

Vida Molapo replied:

"You should take her to Bontle's studio."

Kananelo_n_ wrote:

"I'm sure this was me at her age I love her, angeke ❤️❤️."

Lk❣️ commented:

"This girl is a dancer, take her to dance lessons, and she will be ."

