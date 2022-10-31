Who is Konka Soweto owner? Everything to know about the restaurant and club

Most people love spending their leisure time having fun alone, at home, or with friends at an entertainment joint. When it comes to places of entertainment, one goes where they can afford; hence, such places are divided by class. Such is no different from South Africa’s millionaires' playground, known as Konka.

Konka Soweto, a South African high-end club. Photo: @KONKA Soweto on Facebook (modified by author)

Konka is a high-end club located in South Africa. The club is known for being posh, a feature which makes it boast a huge celebrity attendance, including influencers, socialites, artists, and even politicians. Who is the owner of this well-to-do entertainment joint? Find out in this article.

Where is Konka

Konka club is located in South Africa in Soweto, Pimville, Modjaji street. The high-end entertainment spot has been in operation since December 2021 and has had top names in South Africa checking in, including AKA, Cassper Nyovest and DJ Maphorisa.

Who is kutlwano Pitso?

Konka's owner, Pitso Kutlwano. Photo: @Gossiphotspot on Facebook

“Who is the owner of Konka club?” is a question most people ask. The South African A-star club is owned by Kutlwano Pitso, a young entrepreneur and business mogul who has heavily invested in the South African hospitality industry. Before venturing into the foods and drink industry, Pitso did several jobs. He has sold perfumes and worked as a researcher for Foshizi, a South African research company, and M-Net, where he rose from a marketing assistant to a brand manager.

Who is the owner of Konka, and what is his net worth?

Pitso Kutlwano is the owner of the luxurious club. Besides, he owns other businesses, such as Moja Café, which he founded in 2016. Moja Café incorporates a restaurant, lounge, and car wash. However, no other businesses are publicly known in Pitso Kutlwano’s name. Moreover, information about his family, relationship status, and net worth is not available.

The young entrepreneur has a bold educational background, having a Bachelor of Administration degree in Marketing and Brand Management. He is an alumnus of IMM Graduate School in Johannesburg. His knowledge and skills have come in handy in his previous jobs and businesses.

When was Konka launched?

Konka, Soweto-based entertainment spot. Photo: @KONKA Soweto on Facebook (modified by author)

The high-end club was launched officially on 23rd May 2021. Moja Café, under the ownership of Pitso Kutlwano, released a statement regarding extending their services by opening up a new joint, which was the Old Icon Soweto nightclub, which was refurbished to bring forth the 'millionaire's playground'.

What was Konka before?

The entertainment joint was formally known as Old Icon Soweto nightclub until 2021, when the club was purchased and brought under new management. This saw it rebranded to Konka.

Is MaMkhize the owner of Konka?

Shauwn Mkhize, a South African businesswoman and her son Andile Mpisane. Photo: @andilempisane10, @kwa_mammkhize on Instagram (modified by author)

Royal AM owner Shauwn Mkhize and her son Andile Mpisane visited the club with classy rides, and the word on the street was that the business lady owned the club. However, the speculations were untrue, as Pitso Kutlwano owns the well-to-do entertainment joint.

Is Konka still operating?

The hangout and entertainment spot shut its operations temporarily in 2021 to adhere to the COVID-19 restrictions as ordered by the then-South African president. However, the club opened its doors again after the directives were lifted and is now fully operational.

What happened to Konka Soweto?

The ‘millionaire’s playground’ was accused of criminal activities, including money laundering on social media. The allegations were based on the tremendous success of the business. However, no legal step was taken, and the malicious claims were termed baseless by the public relations manager, Linda Moeketsi.

The hospitality industry always has a large market and wider opportunities to tap into. Such is the case for Konka Soweto owner, Pitso kutlwano, who also founded Moja Café, which metamorphosed into Konka, a high-end entertainment joint.

