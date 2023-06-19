Mzansi star Pabi Cooper has gone viral after showing off her revealing outfit for her BET Awards send-off party at KONKA

The video trended on Twitter as many people commented that Pabi Cooper shouldn't have worn the mini skirt and crop top

Pabi Cooper is nominated for Viewers Choice: Best New International Act, and K.O plus Uncle Waffles also bagged nominations

Pabi Cooper's carefree sense of style has been criticised after she rocked revealing clothes for her BET Awards send-off party.

Pabi Cooper's BET Awards send-off party has raised eyebrows on Twitter. Image: @cooper_pabi

Pabi shows off her send-off party outfit

Taking to Twitter on 18 June, Pabi dropped a video rocking a mini skirt that barely left anything to the imagination. The Dali Wam hitmaker paired the shorts with a crop top and accessorised the look with gloves and a small Louis Vuitton handbag.

In the caption, Pabi wrote that she was attending her BET Awards send-off party at KONKA. According to Billboard, BET Awards will premiere on 25 June. Pabi is nominated for Viewers Choice: Best Bew International Act, reported TimesLIVE.

Pabi tweeted:

"GOING TO MY SEND-OFF PARTY AT KONKA BETAWARDS23"

Mzansi split by Pabi Cooper's BET send-off party outfit

Most peeps weren't impressed by Pabi Cooper's revealing clothing, and they called her out. Meanwhile, other netizens who adore Pabi loved the look and gave her genuine compliments.

@SYL_Axo said:

"This thing of being "okay" with being naked is too much bahlali. Hayi ayiyo le noba sekuthwani."

@suavegiboi shared:

"Come on, @cooper_pabi, you could have dressed better and have fewer tattoos. Is the fame, money and the pressure getting to your head now?"

@MetjahLeague posted:

"You don’t bother anyone, and I love that ngawe. Go have fun and dance wena baby ❤️"

@SbudaDlamin replied:

"Anisafuni vele ukugcoka ‍♂️"

@ProTwoolz commented:

"My babe, there's nothing wrong with being classy. We still love you."

@yonkolloyd also said:

"Utsh' ukba ibingekho enye into yok'nxiba?"

K.O and Uncle Waffles nominated at BET Awards

Pabi Cooper isn't the only Mzansi celebrity vying for the BET Awards gong. K.O and Uncle Waffles are nominated in the category for Best International Act.

The stars received congratulatory messages from Mzansi peeps, but some netizens dragged Uncle Waffles. According to a previous Briefly News report, netizens weren't pleased that she would represent her country Swaziland not Mzansi, despite being a pioneer of the local sound Amapiano.

Mzansi star Pabi Cooper celebrates BET nomination with local students, fans praise the amapiano singer

In related news, Briefly News reported that Amapiano sensation Pabi Cooper celebrated her BET nomination with local students in Pretoria in a vibey video posted on her Twitter account.

The starlet also shared a touching post thanking her fans for their support.

