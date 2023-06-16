Bonang Matheba was recently booked for a Standard Bank event, and she was dressed to the nines

The Young, Famous & African star rocked a blue dress that showed off her toned body and paired it with a blue handbag and sunglasses

Mzansi's online peeps complimented Bonang after seeing the video she posted on her Twitter timeline

Bonang Matheba is one of Mzansi's fashion icons, and her recent video proved just that.

Mzansi praised Bonang Mtheba's blue dress she wore at a Standard Bank event. Image: Jeff Kravitz and Paul Morigi

Source: Getty Images

During her recent emcee duties with Standard Bank, Moghel rocked a tight blue dress. The gown hugged her body in all the right places and showcased her hourglass figure.

The Young, Famous & African star accessorised her look with a blue handbag and black sunglasses. As always, Matheba's hair game and face beat were on point, giving her the extra confidence she exuded when showing off her gorgeous blue look.

Check out the video below:

Bonang Matheba's fans compliment her blue look

Matheba's fans, affectionately known as the BForce, couldn't stop gushing about how stunning their fave looked in the clip. They gave Bonang genuine compliments in the comments section, saying:

@hopeyywalker said:

"This dress is sickening, okay! "

@_AVee08 shared:

"You are absolutely stunning, whew!"

@DJMaverickZA posted:

"I was scrolling and bumped into this and my mood instantly changed. You looked stunning my bad a** Tswana girl."

@SibiyaCharmaine wrote:

"This hair is everything ❤️"

@thimnashooto also said:

"You’re so hot."

@Kgauhelo_Lakaje added:

"You can't be real. You're stunning!"

Nomzamo Mbatha stuns at Shaka iLembe premiere

Another Mzansi celeb who recently received compliments for her amazing fashion sense is Nomzamo Mbatha.

The star went all out when the TV drama she produces and acts on, Shaka iLembe, held its premiere at Montecasino in Fourways. The former Isibaya actress rocked a Zulu-inspired dress and accessorised it with a black Zulu headgear.

Nomzamo's beautiful dress showed off her stunning and sizzling body. Snaps and videos showing off the gorgeous look went viral on Twitter.

Mzansi couldn't get enough of how Nomzamo's look stuck to her Zulu roots but also gave a modern feel.

Ntando Duma’s Shaka iLembe premiere look compared to Kim Kardashian’s dress, pics leave Mzansi in stitches

In other fashion news, Briefly News reported that Mzansi trolled Ntando Duma's Shaka iLembe premiere look.

Peeps compared Ntando's dress for the premiere of the Mzansi Magic show with a similar one that Kim Kardashian wore.

